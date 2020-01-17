Spotswood rolled into Harrisonburg High School without a regular-season Valley District loss in eight years.
It’s a feeling that Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards hasn’t had to feel very much over a successful spell in Valley District play — but in front of a nearly sold-out gym in the Friendly City, the Trailblazers fell to the Blue Streaks 49-46 on Friday.
Each of Harrisonburg’s five starters scored in the first eight minutes, handing Harrisonburg a five-point lead before ballooning it to 11 midway through the second quarter. Then, Spotswood’s Carmelo Pacheco and Robert Smith led a comeback charge that lasted until the waning moments of the game, pulling the Trailblazers within one.
Down 47-46, Smith got the ball and drove hard to the basket. The Blue Streaks’ defense swarmed him and forced him to turn the ball over, which all but sealed the win.
“Our guys were able to find a way to get it done in a huge Valley District game,” Harrisonburg head coach Don Burgess said. “It was an old-school, Valley District game … It’s good to get this victory for the team.”
With the win, Harrisonburg is now 6-5 (3-0 Valley District) and has now won four consecutive games after a grueling non-district schedule. Spotswood’s three-game win streak was snapped.
Via quick ball movement and patience on the offensive end, Harrisonburg built a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. Claudeson Tacy led the way with seven points with four other players contributing. Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said he prepared for the Blue Streaks having numerous scorers, but poor shooting led to the Trailblazer’s demise.
“That’s what we game planned for,” Edwards said. “We respect them for being a very balanced team. Defensively, we held them to 47 points. Most nights, in district play, I’d take that. I thought [Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum] shot the ball well from three particularly early.”
It took Spotswood 3:37 into the second to get its first points of the quarter, but it couldn’t stop Mensah-Agyekum from knocking down three three-pointers. Mensah-Agyekum had nine of the team’s 13 points in the second, keeping the Blue Streaks ahead with a 29-21 lead at the half.
“We haven’t beat Spotswood in a long time, so this win means a lot for the whole team and the whole city,” Mensah-Agyekum said. “It got close at the end of the third, but we were able to close it out.”
Spotswood came out in the second half with intensity, but Harrisonburg had answers for everything.
Heading into the fourth quarter still down eight, the Trailblazers needed to get momentum if it were to make a comeback and keep its eight-season long district win streak alive.
With his 6-foot-4-inch frame, Smith battled in the paint to keep Spotswood in the contest. Then, Pacheco added a three with 1:28 left in the game to make it 45-43, causing Burgess to call a time out.
“I wanted to call a timeout just to tell the guys, ‘OK, relax. We’re still up by one,’” Burgess said.
Two free throws from Elijah Harvey increased the Blue Streaks’ lead to four, but with 11.9 seconds left, Pacheco hit another three. A missed free throw gave Spotswood the chance to win, but it couldn’t find an open shot, giving Harrisonburg the victory.
“It’s very special,” Mensah-Agyekum said. “Getting this win means a lot for the coaches, the team and the school.”
Mensah-Agyekum finished with a game-high 15 points. Smith also finished with 15, while Tacy added 11 for the Blue Streaks.
For Harrisonburg, the win shows it can knock down the top dog of the Valley District. Four players had seven or more points, showing its depth offensively.
The Trailblazers — now 8-4 and 2-1 in Valley District play — will try to bounce back against Rockbridge County.
“It’s our first regular-season district loss in eight years,” Edwards said. “I’m proud of our consistency … Tonight, it did not go our way, and we’re forced to learn our lessons through a loss. I’ve been blessed these last eight years to do a lot of teaching through wins. Now, our challenge is to learn through a disappointing, regular-season Valley District loss.”
Burgess told his team to enjoy the win, but he made it clear that the team must focus on its next objective: the Little Giants in Waynesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.