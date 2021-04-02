PENN LAIRD — The stakes weren't quite the same, but the hard feelings between the two programs certainly haven't eased up.
After back-to-back losses to Spotswood the past two seasons to decide the winner of the Valley District, Harrisonburg gave itself a shot to be the only city/county team to reach the playoffs this year with a decisive 27-7 win on Friday in Penn Laird in the season finale for both squads.
"You could say it's huge monkey off our back," Harrisonburg first-year coach Josh Carico said. "We're just excited. We knew it was going to take a full team effort and that's what it came down to. We kept fighting, kept fighting. I knew it was going to be a tough game. I'm just super proud of the coaching staff."
The game appeared to be a defensive battle until half with both teams going into intermission locked at 7-7.
In the second half, however, the HHS offense found its rhythm with Keenan Glago hitting Edgar Ramirez for a passing score and Javonte Chacon scoring on a pair of impressive runs as part of a career-best night for him to pull away for the convincing victory.
"I don't know if there were many adjustments," Carico said of the second-half difference. "It was about a sense of urgency. It was up to us to decide if we wanted to go home or keep going and keep playing. They took that to heart. We knew Spotswood was going to keep fighting until the end and weren't going to lay down. They didn't and it was a challenge. We responded."
Glago finished 10-of-24 passing for 124 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His other score came on a beautiful 21-yard toss to the corner of the end zone in the first quarter to Elijah Pinedo, who finished with six catches for 83 yards. The story of the game, however, was Chacon finishing with 20 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
"The offensive line pushed me, coaches pushed me all day," Chacon said. "I just put effort out there and got some touchdowns. The coaches just wanted to pound the ball down their throat, so that's what we did."
Spotswood's only score came on a 3-yard run from Sam Polglase, who finished with eight carries for 48 yards and a score. Tyler Stobbs had 11 carries for 71 yards while Ryan Shonk finished with four receptions for 38 yards.
The Trailblazers (1-5) and Blue Streaks (3-2) combined for six first-half turnovers.
Harrisonburg has now won back-to-back games and will have to wait until the Virginia High School League releases its final rankings on Sunday to find out if it'll make the playoffs once again.
Whatever happens, though, the Blue Streaks are proud of their win Friday.
"We keep getting better, keep building chemistry," Chacon said. "We should go far."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.