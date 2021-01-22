It’s no secret around the Valley that when Don Burgess speaks, folks tend to listen.
The kind-hearted 1990 graduate of Harrisonburg High School is known for his basketball mind — he was a standout player for Blue Streaks and at Radford University and also previously served as the head men’s basketball coach at nearby Bridgewater College. And while those accomplishments still hold value, Burgess said character means more.
So when Burgess was named the new boys basketball coach at his alma mater prior to the 2015-16 season, he said he made it clear from the start that while winning games would be enjoyable, it wasn’t the only goal he was setting.
“I have been blessed to have awesome assistant coaches who have been with our program for years — Malcolm Thomas, Tim Meyers and Don Burgess Sr. — and to have good, genuine kids who have bought into our philosophy and set the tone for our program,” Burgess said. “After 20 years as a college coach and returning to my alma mater, it was told on the first day that I do not know how many games we will win but I do know that we will do the right things in the school house, in the community, work hard together and that success will carry over to the basketball court.”
Success on the court certainly has come with Burgess, who led the Blue Streaks to the Virginia High School League Class 5 state tournament in his third season and to the program’s first Valley District title since 2012 a year ago.
When Burgess reflects on those magical seasons that brought the HHS community together, he said it’s a credit to former players such as Treyvon Medley Green, Kajuan Madden-McAfee, A.C. White, Collin Morris, Stedman Clark, Josh Lichti, Christian Velker, Danny Dombrowski, Claudeson Tacy, Santana Brown, D’Shawn Fields and Jackson Weakley.
“The list can go on and on,” Burgess said. “Those players are who have laid the foundation for our program.”
Fields, Tacy and Weakley were part of the Blue Streaks team last year that went on a magical run after dropping five of their first seven non-district games by excruciatingly close margins to some of the top Class 5 teams in the state.
Once Harrisonburg got to Valley District play, it went 9-1 — splitting the season series with perennial league power Spotswood. Then in the tournament semifinals, the Streaks knocked out the Trailblazers with a putback by Jazen Walker with just seconds remaining and proceeded to defeat Broadway in the title game just a few nights later.
“I think Burgess has done a great job building a culture here that didn’t exist before he came,” said Blue Streaks senior forward Jesse Lichti, who watched his older brother, Josh, play a key role two seasons ago. “He’s made the game more fun and really lets us play our game. I think that shows with how much we’ve been able to accomplish as a school since he showed up. He always talks about life and how we can be better people, as well as players.”
But just as quickly as the Streaks began to relish in their historic season, their work to attempt came to a halt. Harrisonburg fell in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs and after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March, the Blue Streaks were left unable to workout or gather in any sense for months as uncertainty began to loom.
Over the summer, the VHSL did begin to allow teams to begin offseason workouts with the extent of how much each school dictated by their school board. As Harrisonburg City Public Schools prepared for an all-virtual start to the year academically, Harrisonburg student-athletes were limited to basic drills and no full-contact practices or workouts.
That was the precursor for the devastating news that came in November when, despite the VHSL implementing its “Championship +1” model for the 2020-21 school year that would allow every sports team to play a condensed schedule beginning in December, HCPS announced that it was “very unlikely” for winter sports teams to play.
“I stayed positive,” Burgess said. “But unfortunately, the message was straight forward. I was honest with them.”
‘Just In Shock’
Jesse Lichti said he expected a call from Burgess before the team began its annual Thanksgiving break, but expected just a quick lecture from the head coach about being safe and careful before returning to workouts the next week.
“I told them that ‘I know that this is difficult. I do not know what you are going through because this is uncharted territory for us all, but I do know that we will get through this together. I am here for each of you.,’” Burgess said.
Suddenly, just like that, a group that had worked so hard in the offseason was left with nothing. It left the players disappointed and hurt. For their head coach, it provided a feel of concern for how they’d handle the news internally.
“My main concern is always the mental and physical well-being of each of my student-athletes,” Burgess said. “There was a lot of sadness and disappointment, which was to be expected. Heck, they are teenagers. … This is why I communicate with them a minimum of one or two times a week with a group or individual text. Checking in on them about anything or any concerns because that is what family is supposed to do. That’s what I am all about.”
Lichti is one of the players who admitted he struggled coping with the loss of what he considered an important seniors season and one that could have played a vital role in helping him play basketball at the next level.
“I was just in shock,” Lichti said. “ When he told us that we weren’t having a season, it took me a long time to process it. I get that it’s safer and I’m glad we won’t get anyone sick because of a game. But, it sucks not being able to hoop.”
Not only was the loss of the season devastating for the Harrisonburg seniors — Lichti, Jazen Walker and Marquez Sly — but it eliminated the Streaks’ chances of defending the district crown. That’s, arguably, what hurt them the most.
“When I first learned that we wouldn’t play this season, I was disappointed,” said Walker, a 6-foot-4 guard with a strong frame and athleticism. “Not being able to defend the district title during my senior year was a huge letdown for me.”
‘Defending The Crown’
When Burgess met with the players to inform them of the decision to cancel the winter sports season, he said he couldn’t help but look on the faces of the players on the screen and ponder about how special the team could be.
“When you look at the virtual meeting and see the faces of talented seniors and then you have a core of [talented] underclassmen,” Burgess said, “we were going to have a chance to be pretty good with a mixture of talent at each position, size, toughness and confidence within our ability to have multiple scorers on the floor at all times.”
Walker was a starter last year and would have been joined again in the backcourt this season by Jaziel Mensah, a talented guard that transferred to Wilson Memorial shortly after the decision from HCPS to eliminate the season.
“We were eager to start the season because of the returners we had and the matriculation of talented players coming from last year’s JV squad,” Burgess said. “We were excited to defend the title. It was our first year in the Valley District tournament and we won it, so we knew that we were going to have a larger target on our back going into each game this season. Some of the players played with various AAU teams. Our guys have been working hard in the offseason.”
Lichti was a player that got his first real shot as a contributor at the varsity level a year ago as a role player off the bench. While he flashed his potential at times, he said he was eager to take on a more impactful position this year.
“It’s been extremely disappointing not being able to defend our title because that’s what we had been working toward all summer and fall,” said Lichti, a 6-foot-3 guard with plenty of range beyond the 3-point line. “As a team, we were all so excited to go out there and prove ourselves again. For me specifically, with all the seniors we had on the team last year, I thought this would finally be my time to get the recognition I felt I deserve and to prove myself.”
‘It’s Just Unknown’
For players like Walker and Lichti, playing basketball at the next level is something they’ve strived for for a while.
Fortunately, having a coach like Burgess has given players in the Harrisonburg program different resources to be exposed to college coaches. That’s something they said is even more pivotal during the current trying times.
“Each of the players being recruited has gotten stronger, more confident and just better as a basketball player,” Burgess said. “I have been very honest with the college coaches and I have their trust because I give them a realistic and honest evaluation regarding the possible level in which a kid can play. … In this era, it is so important to be honest with a player’s skill level, work ethic, grades and his upside because some college coaches are restricted right now.”
Under Burgess, the unselfish Walker has shown strong handles and passes the ball well while also possessing the unique ability to defend any position on the court and serve as a strong rebounder from the guard position.
During the offseason, the two-sport athlete spent time with first-year HHS football coach Josh Carico in the weight room and the results have been an even more physical athlete that has plenty of versatility in his hoops game.
Walker has received interest from Ferrum, Eastern Mennonite, My. Aloysius, Lynchburg, Bluefield College, Richard Bland, Dabney Lancaster, Randolph, Emory & Henry and the Massanutten Military Academy post-grad program.
“Since I started this program with Coach Burgess, I feel that not only have I grown as a player, but our team has also,” Walker said. “Coach Burgess is a great coach, on and off the court. [COVID-19] has definitely put a strain on recruitment for me and some others. … I’m leaving my options open for now, but will be making my decision soon.”
As for Lichti, he’s considered one of the better shooters in Region 5D and was invited to the Hoop Group Academic Elite Camp last year before COVID-19 cancelled the event. Burgess said that would have been a prime opportunity.
So far, despite his lack of experience on the varsity level, Lichti is attracting plenty of interest at the Division III level from schools such as Lynchburg, EMU, Mt. Aloysius, York, Elizabethtown, Stevenson and Catholic.
“It’s been harder than it should’ve been because I haven’t been able to go to any camps and I’m without a year where I really played a huge role on a team,” Lichi said. “But having someone like Burgess, who has so many connections and him setting up the Tropical Smoothie Shootout this summer, has been so helpful because he can get the colleges to show up and then my game can do the talking for me. So, all in all, it’s been easier than I thought it would be.”
Corey Stitzel is the boys basketball coach at Independence High School in Ashburn and also coaches the Virginia Premier AAU basketball team. He was an assistant under former James Madison men’s basketball coach Matt Brady.
He said that with the new NCAA rules allowing current players to add an extra year of eligibility and the soon-to-be-coming one-time transfer rule that will be introduced in college athletes, the recruiting world at the high school level has taken a major hit — especially for players being recruited in the class of 2021 and 2022.
“It’s a tough climate, especially for the class of 2021,” Stitzel said. “The biggest thing with the recruiting world is it’s just unknown. With kids getting an extra year of eligibility and now the one-time transfer [rule] is going to go into effect. … A lot of college coaches are lazy, a lot of programs don’t know how to evaluate. They just look at the transfer wire as a waiver wire instead of going out and evaluating really good high school prospects that can help them. … I think it’s beneficial to the kids that I have so much experience because I can pick up the phone and get guys that will look at these kids in AAU. They need an advocate right now and because I’ve done it, they’ll be more willing to look at my kids. It’s about relationships and, fortunately, I have good ones with coaches at every level.”
‘Sky Is The Limit’
Coincidentally, it isn’t just the seniors on this year’s Harrisonburg roster that had Burgess so excited for the season.
Don’s son, Jadon, is a sophomore at HHS and an up-and-coming prospect in the class of 2023 with his 6-foot-3 frame and the unique ability to play anywhere on the court. Jadon Burgess plays for Stitzel’s AAU program in the offseason.
“He has great length, can shoot the ball, finishes really well around the rim, mid-range is getting better,” Stitzel said of Jadon Burgess. “He’s a plus defender for his age. He has the ability to be a big-time scorer, I think, as his game develops. … He has a great motor and is a great passer for his age. The sky is the limit for the kid. He’s a tremendous student. There’s nothing about him that you don’t like. With him, I don’t really see anything that he can’t do.”
The left-hander with smooth handles and strong passing ability for his age has made tremendous strides in his game, according to his dad. He had a huge offseason playing in a variety of prestigious events and is now becoming known.
“This year has been different for me as a player because in the past, recruiting events that I went to had fans and college coaches were in the stands,” Jadon Burgess said. “Now the tournaments and games are all video streamed online so you never know which coaches are watching and what games they’re tuning into. … The COVID regulations have definitely made things more difficult to get myself out there and be seen, but they’ve also allowed me to give my best efforts in every game I play. I look forward to next season and a chance to play and continue my career.”
The advantages of having a family member in the coaching industry can’t be talked about enough with prep athletes.
“It’s a tremendous benefit,” Stitzel said. “His IQ is through the roof. He really doesn’t have a position. He’s a matchup problem and that’s where he uses his IQ. He’s smart, knows where to pick his spots and doesn’t take bad shots. Don has done a great job with him and there isn’t a better man in basketball than Don Burgess. You can see that in Jadon. There’s not a better kid I coached than Jadon and you can tell he’s been raised the right way. He has a great feel.”
Jadon Burgess said that was part of the reason the loss of the season hurt a little more. He was ready to start his varsity career after two years on JV and looked forward to playing with the current group of seniors at Harrisonburg.
But the opportunity to play for his dad at the varsity level at HHS was something they both are going to cherish.
“The relationship my dad and I have is very special,” Jadon said. “My dad is someone who is there for me and my teammates no matter what. He is the person who provides and gives insight to our play, on and off the court, to help whenever he can. Knowing I’ll get the chance to play for him is exciting because I know how we can work together.”
‘Moving Forward’
Despite not having a season, the Blue Streaks still gather at least once a week for some safe, socially-distanced workout between Don Burgess and his varsity players as they look forward to the future of the program.
Don Burgess credited not only his players, but all of the Harrisonburg student-athletes for their resiliency.
“This is the first time in 25 years that I have not been involved with a basketball season, so it has been both mentally and physically challenging for me as well,” Burgess said. “Just having more empathy for each of the players because this has been difficult from a mental aspect. .... I have become a better coach by becoming more engaged with the players by technology, watching a lot of old game films and we all have become a lot more appreciative of not just the game of basketball but of our time with each other.”
That’s been the main message from the Harrisonburg coach to his players throughout their lost 2020-21 season.
“Those core values have been instrumental to our program’s success,” Burgess said. “We have kids growing into productive young men in the workforce, attending college as traditional students or student-athletes and several have joined the armed service to protect and serve our country. I feel as if I have raised the bar for our kids at HHS to be successful and confident on the court, but most importantly, moving forward into the game of life to be successful.”
And, as many would expect, when Don Burgess speaks, his players are once again listening.
