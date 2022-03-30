The town of Bridgewater is inviting families to take a Friday morning stroll — literally — through its parks in the upcoming months.
On Fridays at 9:30 a.m., parents and caregivers can tour Bridgewater parks in a program called "Strollers and Sneakers."
Park meeting locations will rotate. This Friday, people will meet at the Riverwalk fountain and walk to Bridgeview Park.
The meeting location April 8 will be at Park Shelter 1 at Bridgewater's Oakdale Park, and on April 15, people will meet at Downrush Vista at Wildwood Park.
The spot to meet April 22 is the bridge at Cooks Creek Arboretum, and people should meet at Whitelow Park's parking lot April 29.
On May 6, people will meet at Harrison Park and walk laps around the lawn party path and finish at the park's playground.
— Staff Report
