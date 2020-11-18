Home sales in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have reached atypical heights during the normally slower months of September and October, according to state and local real estate statistics.
Various real estate experts said the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the usually busy spring season, but interest in homebuying remained and seems to have found its way to the fall data.
“The way we’ve come roaring back, I feel like the spring and fall market have flip-flopped,” said Jeremy Litwiller, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
Statewide data show a similar story, according to Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors.
“A big part of what we’re seeing in September and October is a rebound,” she said.
Much of the strength of the home sale numbers is in Rockingham County, according to the data, though prices increased more in the city.
"We have seen 7% more homes sales this year versus last year, so the market is still very robust," said Scott Rogers, a Realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group and creator of HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
Harrisonburg has seen a decrease in home sales of over 5.5% over the last 12 months, dropping from 412 home sales in the same period to 389 this year, according to October data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
Over 100 more homes sold in Rockingham County over the last 12 months than the same period of time in 2019, when 903 homes were sold — an 11.6% increase.
The increase is even larger when information from the rest of third quarter is taken into account.
In the third quarter of 2020, 20% more homes were sold in the county than in the third quarter of 2019 — up from 264 to 317, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors Third Quarter Home Sales Report.
The city’s increase over the third quarter was also slightly higher, at 6%, up from 123 homes sold in the third quarter of 2019 to 130 in the third quarter of 2020.
“We don’t have the inventory in the city, so by default, if it’s not there, people are going to expand their search,” Litwiller said.
He said the HRAR and other stakeholders are working with the city to find solutions to increase the stock of affordable housing in the city.
On Wednesday, the city ordinance committee met to discuss survey results on city housing and development priorities, and a public meeting for the city housing study is scheduled for today at 6 p.m.
Low housing stock coupled with low interest rates results in higher prices, according to Sturtevant.
Interest rates for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage are around 2.9%, according to data from MortgageNewsDaily.
Though home prices have risen, it may not affect every mortgage payment, according to data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
For example, the median sales price in Harrisonburg and Rockingham in November so far is $240,000 -- an 11% increase from November 2019.
Yet, a monthly payment with a 20% down payment has only risen $3 from $1,007 to $1,010, according to data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
However, rising prices still present difficulties to homebuyers who may struggle to collect the money for increasing down payments or impact their credit for larger loans, according to Sturtevant.
Local median sales prices in the third quarter have increased 11% to $245,000 compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors Third Quarter Home Sales Report.
In the third quarter of 2016, the median sales price of a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was $195,000.
The median sales price for a city home increased by nearly $40,000, about 20%, since 2019. Last year, the median sales price for a Harrisonburg home was $200,000 in the third quarter, while this year the median sales price was $239,950 during the third quarter.
Rockingham saw a smaller increase in median sales price of 4% during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Last year, the median sales price for a Rockingham County home was $241,500 during the third quarter, while this year, the median sales prices was $250,000 during the third quarter.
October saw the number of homes sold in Rockingham County increase by nearly 47% from 79 in 2019 to 116 in 2020, according to data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
“When we look at rural, suburban and urban counties, we can see that both sales and prices are up much faster in rural counties than they are in suburban or urban counties,” Sturtevant said.
For example, Southwest Virginia has seen median prices rise 42.8% compared to October 2019 — the largest increase in the state.
The Shenandoah Valley saw the second highest increase in median home sales prices over the same period — up 30.1%. The Northern Neck and Eastern Shore of Virginia saw prices rise 27.1%.
“I think what we’re seeing is some evidence of homebuyers choosing smaller regions and moving out of urban areas,” Sturtevant said.
Regions such as the Richmond metro area, Northern Virginia and Norfolk saw prices rise between 15.1% to 15.5% over the same period.
She said high prices in the urban areas, coupled with the rise of working from home, is likely contributing to this pattern.
“I’ve been hesitant to kind of get on this bandwagon ‘COVID is moving people to small communities,’ but it seems to be showing up in the data as we move into the fall,” Sturtevant said.
Litwiller said workers from urban areas have looked for homes in the area in the past, but it seems to be happening with a greater prevalence during the pandemic.
Some issues may arise from higher-paid workers from urban environments moving into rural areas with larger budgets for homes, according to Sturtevant.
“The upper pressure on prices I think is going to be even more significant in some rural areas,” she said. “It may have the effect of pricing some local folks out.”
And given the relative small size of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham housing market, even low numbers of these types of buyers could bring some disruption, according to Rogers.
“It wouldn’t take very many people doing that to have an impact on our market,” he said.
