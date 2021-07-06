James Madison's Bryce Safferwich drove in a run in the top of the fifth as Jordan Sweeney of Rutgers scored to give the Turks a lead and visiting Harrisonburg held on to win 1-0 on Tuesday at Waynesboro in Valley Baseball League play.
Sweeney and Frederic Walter had two hits each for Harrisonburg.
Jake Blair started on the mound for the Turks and gave up no runs on four hits in five innings. He was replaced by Liam McDonell, a JMU product from Herndon who gave up just one hit and no runs in four innings for the save.
Seth Logue was the starter for Waynesboro and he went 4.1 innings and allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Harrisonburg was blanked on one hit at home Monday by Charlottesville.
In other baseball on Tuesday:
RCBL
New Market 3, Montezuma 1: Kirk Messik made the start for New Market and gave up just one run in eight innings as the Shockers won 3-1 at home in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Henry Delavergne and Ty Bennett had two hits for the Shockers and reliever CJ Morton came on the ninth to get the last three outs.
The starting pitcher for the Braves was Grant Thomas, who gave up three runs (two earned) in eight innings. For the Braves, Micheal Robertson had two hits.
The Braves, who entered the game in first-place, fell to 7-4 while New Market is 8-4 and takes over first.
RCBL All-Stars
West All-Star pitchers for the Saturday game at Clover Hill are: Jacob Bell, Hunter Clever, Noah Cornwell, Peyton Davis, Antonio Floretino-Sosa, Tucker Hrasky, Keegan Oliver, Derek Shifflett, Pablo Saurez, Lance Tate, Brett Tharp, Trevor Thomas and Eric Yankey.
Catchers for the west are Alex Knicely and Jonathan Sexton, infielders are Isaiah Blanks and Kevin Navedo, outfielders Trent Abernathy, Grey Sherfey and Bryce Suters and Cody Swisher is utility.
The East All-Star pitchers are Will Craig, Tucker Garrison, Chandis Goff, Parker Heinemann, Matt House, Clayton Michael and CJ Morton.
Catchers for the East are Tristan Gordon and Dylan Nicely, infielders are Pearce Bucher, Will Haas, Frankie Ritter, Zach Roberts, Jose Rocha and Josh Tayman and outfielders are Henry Delavergne, Boogie Saunders, Terrell Thompson, Keegan Woolford and Jacob Zoller and Cam Shields is utility.
Valley League Alum
Catcher Allan Berrios, a former player in the Valley Baseball League, was promoted by the Nationals from Single-A Fredericksburg to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday.
He played for Covington in 2017. Major League catcher Alex Avila recently went on the Injured List for Washington, setting off movement down in the minors among catchers.
The Nationals reinstated pitchers Erick Fedde and Kyle Finnegan from the Injured List before Tuesday's game in San Diego.
Pitchers Kyle Lobstein and Rhye Harper were sent to Triple-A Rochester. The Nats won late Monday in San Diego. Baltimore (28-57) won 7-5 on Tuesday as All-Star Cedric Mullins hit a homer.
JMU Honors
James Madison softball swept honors on the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State University Division Softball Team.
Page County's Kate Gordon was the player of the year for the third time; Odicci Alexander was the pitcher of the year; Alissa Humphrey was the rookie of the year; and Loren LaPorte was the coach of the year.
Sara Jubas and Logan Newton were first-team picks and Lauren Bernett was named to the second-team. The Dukes made the College World Series for the first time this season.
Keezletown Babe Ruth
In Keezletown Babe Ruth, the 10s squad will play in the state tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Christiansburg in Virginia Beach and the 12s team will face Pulaski on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Williamsburg.
Bridgewater Golf
Bridgewater College's Savannah Scott, a sophomore, has garnered Scholar-Athlete honors from the Women's Golf Coaches Association for the second year in a row.
Golfers must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50. Scott was voted the ODAC's top scholar-athlete and has a GPA of 3.953 in computer science and history data/administration.
BC Soccer
The Bridgewater College men's soccer team will open the season Sept. 1 against Regent.
"We are excited to compete again in a tough ODAC conference where anyone can beat anyone on any given day," said head coach Ryan Bennison on the school athletic website. "We have a challenging non-conference schedule as well to help us prepare for ODAC play. We will be tested early, so it will be a good measuring stick to see what this team is capable of."
JMU Baseball
Shelton Perkins, drafted in 2019 by the Orioles out of JMU, had four saves and an ERA of 1.76 this season in the Baltimore farm system through Monday. He is now with Single-A Aberdeen.
Roanoke native Nick Robertston, a JMU product with the Dodgers, had an ERA of 2.59 with three saves through Monday with Double-A Tulsa.
Springfield native Kevin Kelly, drafted out of JMU by the Indians in 2019, was 1-1 with an ERA of 3.33 with five saves for Single-A Lakeland. Dan Goggin, another 2019 draft pick out of JMU, remains on the IL with Double-A Binghamton.
