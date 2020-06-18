ELKTON — In the roughly three weeks since George Floyd’s death, countless protests and marches have broken out in major cities across the country.
But for Mars Brown, Floyd — who died after his neck was pinned under police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day in Minneapolis — isn’t just about bigger cities dealing with systemic racism. It’s about Elkton and the other smaller communities that make up the country.
Brown, a 17-year-old rising senior at East Rockingham High School, was among several students to organize a Black Lives Matter protest at Stonewall Memorial Park in Elkton on Wednesday night.
“I feel like there’s a lot of racism in our small community,” Brown said. “I wanted to bring something here because it’s an issue.”
During the protest, several students talked about their experience with racism.
One student mentioned the alleged misconduct by an Elkton Middle School social studies teacher, Thomas Harrison.
Allegations of racist and discriminatory acts by former students between the years 2007 and 2018 recently surfaced on social media and in the form of a petition on change.org, which received thousands of signatures.
The school system has brought in a third party to investigate the claims.
Tsion Ward, 17, a rising senior at Spotswood High School, said problems in the school show that racism isn’t just a big-city problem.
“Just because we live in a small town doesn’t mean we’re exempt from social injustice,” Ward said.
In addition to the student leaders, several hundred community members showed up in support of the teenagers.
Spotswood Principal Robert Dansey was among several leaders from Rockingham County Public Schools to attend the protest.
“Our world is in a tough spot right now,” he said. “We have to take care of each other.”
He said it’s important to listen to the youth as the world tackles the problem of racism.
“Sometimes the kids see things better than we do,” he said. “If change is going to happen, it’s going to be from the generation that will be in charge soon.”
While the protest went on as scheduled, many of those in attendance kept an eye on their surroundings because of several threats that were posted online.
During Monday night’s Elkton Town Council meeting, police said that several groups, including at least one terrorist group, said they planned to attend the protest to possibly cause trouble.
Police say there was one car spotted Monday with ballistic shields.
As a result, Elkton was helped out Wednesday night by police from Grottoes and Shenandoah.
Brown wore a bulletproof vest at the protest.
“I felt threatened,” she said.
Ward said nothing, even threats, would stop her from speaking her mind.
“We will be heard,” Ward said. “It’s not going to deter us from making the statements we want to make.”
