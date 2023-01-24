Shenandoah National Park was ranked among some of the top national parks in the country, according to one study.
According to a study from Travel Lens, an online travel publication, Shenandoah National Park was listed fifteenth best overall national parks in the country.
The study looked at entrance fees, the number of visitors, distance to the closest city and TripAdvisor reviews to give each park a rating out of 10.
The study gave Shenandoah a 6.4 rating.
According to the study, almost 1,600,000 people visited the park in 2021. The entrance fee is $15; most parks in the study fluctuated between $0 and $20.
The study calculated percentage of reviews that used the word "beautiful" from Tripadvisor and Yelp. Nearly 48% of reviews used the word to describe Shenandoah, according to the study.
The most popular park during 2021 was the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with over 14 million visitors and an overall rating of 8.5. Cuyahoga Valley National Park and Olympic National Park followed, respectfully.
The study also listed parks based on most popular, best location, most beautiful and best for activities.
