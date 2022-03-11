A local environmental advocacy group is sponsoring an art contest to celebrate Earth Day.
Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg is encouraging the community to submit a "creative visual entry" for the contest using the 2022 Earth Day theme, "Invest in our Planet," according to a press release from the group.
This year's Earth Day is April 23.
"The contest, open to Virginia residents only, challenges participants to this query, 'How could actions today affect Virginia 100 years from now?'" Andy Sams, EDED committee member, said in a press release.
Submissions for the art contest are open now, and the deadline is March 31.
Participants should upload a photo of their art at bit.ly/weloveearthharrisonburg2022.
The contest is open to all age groups, and winners in each age category will receive cash prizes. Winners will be announced at the grand opening celebration of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore April 23, according to the press release.
Age groups are divided by grades four through eight, grades nine to 12 and adults. The first place winner in each group will earn $75, second place winners will get $50 and third place will be awarded $25. There is also a People's Choice award of a bonus $50, and a grand prize winner of a bonus $100, according to a flyer for the contest.
Prize winners will be highlighted on Earth Day Every Day's Facebook page.
— Staff Report
