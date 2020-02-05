BROADWAY — When financial hardships began weighing on Tiffni Trobaugh after delivering her firstborn in 2017, she transformed her lifelong passion into a means of supporting her family.
The new mother was making ends meet paycheck to paycheck when an unexpected car repair bill totaling $900 threatened to push them into crippling debt. Still, Trobaugh went into her kitchen to prepare her homemade pumpkin rolls, which she has sold online to friends and family come fall for many years.
“My daughter has Down syndrome. ... When she was born, she required more care that required I did not go back to work. Then the car broke down, and we needed money,” Trobaugh said.
Turning to Facebook, along with the post that sales would open for $10 per roll, Trobaugh attached a short note that her family was facing hard times and any support was deeply appreciated. Within weeks, enough money was raised to get the car back on the road.
“About three, four weeks later we had $980 and the car fixed,” Trobaugh said. “Food can bring people together. … That’s got to be what I like most is I can bring people together.”
After years of online retail, Trobaugh purchased the former spot of Boss Hoggin’s BBQ and opened All Things Edible, a comfort food brick-and-mortar at 466 Main St. in Broadway.
The kitchen opened its doors at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Trobaugh said the display cases of fresh and hot food were cleared by 1 p.m., and the refrigerated grab-and-go items were sold out by 3 p.m.
Jennifer Hart Barb is an Edinburg resident who attended the grand opening to support the local business. Hart Barb ordered pulled pork barbecue, cherry cheesecake bars and cinnamon rolls for her family, and she said the customer service was personable and the flavors top-notch.
“The lady who owns it was actually the one who checks you out. There was a lot of people there, but she took her time with every single person,” Hart Barb said. “My daughter told me she wants some cheesecake bars for her graduation party, but I’ll probably be there before then. It was excellent. Everybody should give it a try.”
While All Things Edible sells popular American comfort foods, Trobaugh said the eatery’s name comes from the desire to not be tied down to one specific style of cooking. Whether customers do not have the time to prepare an intensive dish or lack the skill to re-create a family recipe, Trobaugh said she is happy to use her kitchen skills to fulfill people’s culinary desires.
“One of the things I’ve never wanted to do since day one was be limited to a menu,” Trobaugh said. “I tell people I’m a substitute mom. Not for kids, but in the kitchen. For people who don’t want to do home-cooked meals themselves, I do it for them.”
From the kitchen, All Things Edible sells preordered dishes and prepares catering, but Trobaugh said she does not intend to become a sit-down eatery. Customers can order food in person, by phone or online.
Timberville resident Kristi Armentrout won an online drawing for a cheesecake in celebration of the grand opening. She said she shared her prize with friends and family, and everyone was pleased by the sweet treat.
“I tried to give everyone a slice that helped me win the contest. They all said the same thing — delicious,” Armentrout said.
Trobaugh tried to open a location in Harrisonburg last spring, but the landowners pulled out during the remodeling process.
Friends of Trobaugh said they have been eagerly awaiting for her to establish herself in a commercial kitchen. Donna Miller Lotts met Trobaugh over 10 years ago through church, where she has frequently enjoyed Trobaugh’s cooking. Lotts said she was ecstatic watching Trobaugh finally open her own place.
“This is a big leap of faith for her to move her business into a building,” Lotts said. “With a lot of help from her supportive husband, a lot of prayer it finally happened for her, and I couldn’t be happier.”
In the future, Trobaugh hopes to extend her business to offer classes for mothers to learn how to cook tasty, homemade meals on a busy schedule.
“Ultimately, for All Things Edible, I have a vision of having classes. There are so many people who don’t know how to cook and don’t know how to do specific things. If I can encourage them to begin baking at home and getting back to the home and getting women back to the kitchen,” Trobaugh said. “I tell women if a meal is taking more than 30 minutes, you’re doing it wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.