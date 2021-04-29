BRIDGEWATER — Patrick Sullivan scored two goals as Turner Ashby scored twice in the first half and held on late for a thrilling 3-2 win over Valley District rival Broadway in boys soccer action in Bridgewater on Thursday.
Saman Aadi also had a goal for the Knights (1-0) while Ben Sullivan added an assist. Jared Smith finished with six saves.
For the Gobblers (0-1), Brayan Cruz and Cade Meredith each scored a goal and Collin Rhodes finished with six saves, too.
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
Madison County 5, East Rockingham 0: Seth McLearen and Jose Mendez each scored twice as Madison County earned its first win of the season dominated East Rockingham 5-0 in Bull Run District action at MCHS.
Gregorio Cruz also had a goal for the Mountaineers (1-1). The Eagles are now 0-1-1 on the year.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 8, Broadway 0: Grace Mowery had two goals and an assist and Hannah Lovinger added two goals of her own as Turner Ashby opened the season with a convincing 8-0 shutout of Broadway at BHS.
Leah Shell, Harlee Pangle, Belinda Campos and Hedy Darwish all added a goal apiece for the Knights (1-0) while Meredith Bowers had two saves in the shutout. The Gobblers are now 0-1 to start the season.
Prep Softball
Turner Ashby 13, Broadway 10: Makenzie Cyzick and Kendall Simmers each belted home runs and finished with two RBIs apiece in Turner Ashby’s season-opening 13-10 win over Valley District rival Broadway in a slugfest in Bridgewater.
Cyzick finished 3-for-4 for the Knights while Simmers was 2-for-4. Lily Moyers was 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Knights (1-0) while Sydney Lyons and Taylor Adams had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Eva Ochoa also had two hits.
For the Gobblers (0-2), Anna Carter and Keely Spencer each homered. Carter was 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Spencer’s shot was a two-run homer. Savannah Fox had two hits and an RBI while Grace Fravel and Aliza Lokey had two hits apiece in the loss.
Spotswood 11, Rockbridge County 1: In Penn Laird, freshman Taelor Ware was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as Spotswood cruised past Rockbridge County 11-1 in a five-inning Valley District contest.
Elizabeth Blatz was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Trailblazers (2-0) while Kailee Good went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs herself. Kaitlyn Fletcher tossed four innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs while Ware came in for relief and pitched the final frame and didn’t allow a single hit or run. The Wildcats are 0-1 to open up the season.
East Rockingham 13, Madison County 3: Ashlyn Herring, Bethany Martz and Jayla Whetzel all slugged homers as East Rockingham opened its season with a convincing 13-3 win over Bull Run District opponent Madison County in Elkton.
Martz was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Eagles while Madison Arbaugh also had three hits and Ashlyn Herring was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Emma Cude also had a pair of hits and an RBI and Arbaugh tossed five innings in the circle with four strikeouts.
Meaghan Dean had a homer for Mountaineers (0-2) while Kylie Jenkins also had a hit.
Prep Baseball
Spotswood 14, Rockbridge County 4: Witt Scafidi went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Spotswood stayed unbeaten and earned an impressive 14-4 five-inning Valley District victory over Rockbridge County in Penn Laird.
Hayden Lutz had a triple and two RBIs for the Trailblazers (2-0) while Andrew Baugher had a pair of RBIs, too. Luke Keister was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Dalton Nicely, Elijah Grogg and AJ Dooms also had an RBI apiece. Ryan Shonk finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Ben Moyer tossed 3.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two batters. Ben Craig also struck out two batters in one inning of relief.
Austin Higgins was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats (0-1) while Landon Blackwell and Keswick Owens finished with an RBI apiece and Garret Huffman added a hit and two runs scored in the loss.
East Rockingham 10, Madison County 9: Dylan Hensley’s bases-clearing triple in the seventh gave East Rockingham a thrilling 10-9 walk-off win over Madison County in Elkton.
Hensley finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Eagles (2-0) while Josh Hensley had a double and two RBIs and Will Brown added three RBIs of his own. Quinton Hensley, Noah Campbell and Ben Dinkle added a hit apiece for East Rockingham.
For the Mountaineers (1-1), Corey Helmick, Trey Deene and Peyton Henshaw had two hits apiece.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 5, Turner Ashby 4: In Bridgewater, Broadway used a pair of doubles victories from Chloe Hasley and Felicity Copenhaver along with Alyssa Mongold and Maya Bacon to edge Valley District rival Turner Ashby 5-4.
Copenhaver, Trumbo and Mongold also earned singles victories for the unbeaten Gobblers (4-0). For the Knights (2-2), Anna Phillips, Kate Jones and Kendra earned singles wins. Phillips and Jones were also victories in No. 1 doubles.
Spotswood 9, Rockbridge County 0: Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Abby Branner, Grace Edwards, Raygan Wade and Madison Knight all earned singles wins as Spotswood stayed unbeaten with a 9-0 home win over Rockbridge County.
Dunaway/Cooley, Branner/Edwards and Wade/Rennie Shaffer also swept the three doubles matches for the Trailblazers, who improved to 4-0 with the convincing victory. The Wildcats are now 1-3 on the season.
Harrisonburg 8, Waynesboro 1: Lucia Gabel, Jeslyn Liu, Madison Horneber, Kim Portillo, Cindy Liu and Sophia Yoder all won their singles matches in Harrisonburg’s 8-1 victory over Valley District rival Waynesboro at HHS.
Gabel/Liu and Yoder/Clare Kirwan also earned doubles victories for the Blue Streaks (1-3). The Little Giants are now 0-4.
East Rockingham 9, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Elkton, Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Penny Fries, Abby Thompson, Molly Dibb and Crystal Barajas all earned singles victories in East Rockingham’s dominating 9-0 Bull Run District win over Stonewall Jackson.
Those same six players also swept the doubles matches for the Eagles (4-0). The Generals fell to 1-2 on the season.
Page County 5, Strasburg 4: Grace Knighton, Summer Knight and Taylor Jenkins earned a trio of convincing singles victories in Page County’s big 5-4 win over Bull Run District opponent Strasburg in New Market.
Knighton/Faith Seal and Jenkins/Knight also were victorious in the top two doubles matches for the Panthers (2-2). Olivia Hodes, Rachel Shafer and Emily Valesco got three singles victories for the Rams (1-3) in the loss.
Buffalo Gap 5, Riverheads 4: In Greenville on Wednesday, Meryn Harlow, Emma Kate Maxwell and Alex Bazzrea earned singles victories as Buffalo Gap earned its first victory of the season with a 5-4 win over Riverheads.
Harlow/Samantha Huffer and Bazzrea/Isabel Rathburn also won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles for the Bison (1-2). Emma Staton, Adasyn Hollinger and Mackenzie Sacra all picked up singles victories for the Gladiators (0-2).
Boys Tennis
Turner Ashby 5, Broadway 4: Ryan Evans, Richard Kello, Gavin Ramsey and Levi Waidelich all picked up singles victories in Turner Ashby’s thrilling 5-4 win over winless Valley District rival Broadway at BHS.
Ramsey and Waidelich also won No. 3 doubles for the Knights (2-2). Josh Hughes and Devon Crider won the two singles matches for the Gobblers (0-3). Hughes/Crider and Marshall Rao/Casper Rao also won doubles.
Harrisonburg 9, Waynesboro 0: Corey Beshoar, Keenan Glago, Adam Osinkosky, William Kyle, Sidharth Tandel and Owen Tompkins all earned singles victories in Harrisonburg’s convincing 9-0 win over Waynesboro on the road.
The Blue Streaks (3-0) also won all three doubles matches. The Little Giants are now 1-3.
Eastern Mennonite 5, Virginia Episcopal 2: Luke Huyard, Garrett Gregory and Ryan Hostetter all earned singles wins as Eastern Mennonite won its second straight with a 5-2 rain-shortened road victory over Virginia Episcopal.
Gregory/Ryan Brunk and Huyard/Alex Cline also earned a pair of doubles victories for the Flames (4-3).
Wilson Memorial 9, Staunton 0: In Fishersville on Wednesday, Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Bradley Goepel all earned singles victories in Wilson Memorial’s 9-0 home win over Staunton.
Pullin/Miller, Wangler/Reed and Dewald/Goepel also swept the doubles matches for the Green Hornets (2-0).
Flames Set New Nine-Hole Program Record
Ryan Slonaker shot a 35 and Schuyler Harmison shot a 37 as Eastern Mennonite set a program record with a team score of 149 in a road win over Randolph-Macon Academy (204) at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Adam Hatter (38) and Grant Pennybacker (39) rounded out the top four scorers for the Flames while Andrew Lants (40), Wesley Graves (42), Drew Hatter (45) and Grady McLaughlin (45) were all impressive themselves for EMHS.
Clarke County Sweeps Three-Team Home Meet
It was a clean sweep for the Clarke County boys and girls track and field teams on Wednesday at CCHS.
The Eagles scored 88 points to cruise past Luray (39) and Madison County (27) for the boys team title. The girls also had a big day, scoring 61 points to edge the Mountaineers, who scored 58, the Bulldogs (30) in the team race.
In the boys' events, Dain Booker (200 and TJ), Elis Nei, (110H and HJ), Trey Trenary (SP), Luke Brumback (DT) and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays all earned victories for first-place Clarke County. Austin Holloway (100 and LJ), Jaden Couper (400), Connor Irvin (800) and Alan Stull (1600) earned first-place finishes for the Bulldogs.
On the girls side of things, Sara Murray (100), Bailey Beard (200), Ellen Smith (400), Angel Crider (100H), Rachel Beach (SP), Sara Murray (DT) and the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays won for the Eagles. Luray, meanwhile, earned impressive first-place finishes from Lele Warrick (3200), Mariah Boston (LJ and HJ) and Hannah Campbell (TJ)
