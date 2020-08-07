Horizons Edge Sports Campus is opening its athletic complex for tours, games and giveaways.
Summer Edgefest is today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free and open to the public to learn about the various programs offered with music, food and music broadcasted by WYBB-FM, Rock 98.1.
Harrisonburg's athletic complex is a 50-acre lot with indoor and outdoor soccer fields, a gym that can hold four basketball courts and six volleyball courts, rock climbing walls and a number of spaces for special events.
Clip 'n climb will be open and giveaway prizes will be handed out.
All visitors ages 10 and up will be required to wear a face mask and we will help maintain social distancing for all guests.
— Staff Report
