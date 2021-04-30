The Valley Baseball League, after a one-year hiatus, will return this summer. But it's not going to be easy.
One challenge already - with games set to begin June 5 - is finding host families for many of the teams in the league.
"We have got several teams really having a difficult time with [finding] host families. It is largely due to COVID and that is very understandable," Bruce Alger, the president/commissioner of the VBL, told the News-Record on Thursday.
Alger hopes possible host families will have a change of heart. Nearly every team in the league, except for the Harrisonburg Turks, relies on host families to house players. The Turks have used apartments for several years, according to manager/general manager Bob Wease.
"So hopefully those folks, who have been approached, will reconsider and reach out to the organizations" as possible hosts, Alger said. "The rewards of doing that - you create friendships and relationships that last a lifetime while you are helping a young man and the community. So I am hoping these communities that are struggling with that a little bit can pull it off. Teams can also look at reducing their roster, too" to limit the number of host families.
Alger said the VBL is strongly urging players and coaches to get a vaccine shot for protection against COVID-19.
"We are not requiring, but we are asking, as many coaches and players as possible, throughout the league to go ahead and get vaccinated before they come," Alger said. "We can't require them to do that; that is there own personal decisions. But we are asking them to consider doing that. The main reason for doing that is for the protection of our host families as well as our players. We have host families that are getting vaccinated, too."
A player that has COVID-19 symptoms and has not been vaccinated will have to sit out 10 days, Alger said. "We want them to play the entire season," Alger said. He added if a player misses 10 days a game it may be hard to return to the roster after that.
Despite the challenges, Alger knows baseball fans in the Shenandoah Valley are eager to see games in person.
"I think people will start coming out, and I think they will, once we start playing," Alger said. "People want to get out and do stuff now."
The VBL is run in conjunction with Major League Baseball and the NCAA. Protocols and guidelines can be a challenge, as the league stretches from Covington to Winchester to Purcellville to Charlottesville.
"Our problem is we are in so many different cities and counties," Alger said. "Each health department has different guidelines and regulations. We are trying to get that information together and come up with a corporate policy. We are working very hard on that. We will have that in place in the next couple of weeks."
Alger has been in contact with many players and coaches coming to the Valley this summer.
"I think it is going to great for them. They are excited, they want to play ball," Alger said. "We have had a 30-man roster at New Market and we have had that for several months. Everybody that I have talked to is pretty excited to come out and play ball."
"The Governor and the [Center for Disease Control] both, are easing up on the restrictions" such as crowd size at outdoor events, Alger noted.
The roster limit is 34 this season, up from 30 in 2019.
"We just increased that at our last meeting," Alger said. "Some teams wanted to have more players available. Next year we will go back to the 30 limit."
Alger is also the president/general manager of the New Market Rebels in the VBL.
The New Market roster, for now, includes outfielder/third baseman Trevon Smith, a senior at Glenville State in West Virginia and a resident of Barboursville; and Harrison Clifton, a freshman pitcher from Henrico in his hometown at the University of Richmond.
The Rebels also have several players from the College of Charleston - a rival of James Madison in the Colonial Athletic Association - in shortstop/catcher Joseph Merson, pitcher Emmett Bice, and pitcher Bryce Brown.
Merson was hitting a team-best .325 through Thursday while Bice had pitched in two games for the Cougars, who have split six games this season with JMU.
Among the active Major Leaguers who played in the VBL with New Market is Brett Gardner, a veteran outfielder with the New York Yankees and a product of the College of Charleston. Alger got a photo that was taken of Gardner by the president of the Front Royal Cardinals earlier this week when the Yankees played in Baltimore.
The Yankees were 11-14 this year after losing to the Orioles on Thursday. "It's just important to keep working and now that we're obviously better than we've showed," Gardner told reporters this week.
Former JMU first baseman Lorenzo Bundy played for New Market while in college. He will be the manager for Double-A Binghamton in the Mets' system when the season begins Tuesday in Akron, Ohio.
There were two VBL alums taken in the five-round MLB draft in 2020: Jack Hartman, a pitcher selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kyle Nicholas, a pitcher selected by the Marlins out of Ball State in Indiana. Nicholas played for Charlottesville in 2018.
Hartman was an infielder and pitcher for New Market in 2017 and played in college at Appalachian State in North Carolina. He signed with the Pirates in June. "I didn't hit so well," he told the News-Record last year of his summer with the Rebels.
