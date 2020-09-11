Say ta-ta summer this weekend with cars and concessions under the shade of parting summer clouds.
From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, Elkton is hosting the third annual Elkton Area Community Center Celebration with a Valley-wide cruise-in car show, food trucks and family friendly activities.
A bungee trampoline set-up will keep the energy up, plus all-day giveaways. Registration for the car show begins at 2:30 p.m. with swag bags and dash plaques provided. After the car show, "Toy Story 4" will begin at 8:05 p.m. with spaces sectioned off to distance families.
Grottoes is sending off the sunny season with food concessions and live music.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department will sell lawn party chicken with fries while Valley rock group DANCZET sets up at 6 p.m.
