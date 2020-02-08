Oftentimes reflecting on black history in the Valley can be painful, but there also exists strong community ties that have withstood the hardships of segregation and Jim Crow.
Today at 2 p.m., the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project is hosting a black baseball league reunion for various retired players from around the state to revel in the good memories of driving for hours to swing a bat with their teams.
“It's the part of history that one wants to remember. If you think about your personal history, we think about the hard times and challenges,” said Robin Lyttle, president of SVBHP. “We like to focus on what brought us joy, and that’s why we want to have this day.”
Last year, a reunion of the players gathered and commemorated their mark on history as a part of Virginia’s black leagues at Montpelier on Juneteenth. Lyttle said the opportunity to join together and preserve the good times is both a lighthearted and important tradition.
“This black baseball league reunion is just to have fun. These guys have a great time coming together and reminiscing. ... One of my favorite stories is they were playing and there was fried chicken being fried right behind home plate. ... It's those kinds of stories they like to talk about and share,” Lyttle said. “This is all part of our mission — recovering history and illuminating it.”
Darrell Howard, author of "Sunday Coming: Black Baseball in Virginia," grew up in Albemarle County around the corner from a local team watching games whenever he could. His father played for the Avon All Stars out of Nelson County and the Ivy Eagles in the town of Ivy while his extended family played on the Covesville Tigers and Covesville Astros.
While neither well organized nor smooth running, Howard said baseball games were an established and traditional way to spend Sundays with friends and family that cultivated a network for black people throughout the state.
“It was your community. It was playing the sport of baseball, which was a very popular pastime into the late ‘70s,” Howard said. “It was family, community and baseball. You played with your relatives, your brothers, your cousins, your father.”
Howard said the efforts of Roscoe Burgess, who played on the Harrisonburg ACs, and Hugo Scott, who played for the Barboursville Giants, played a crucial role in Virginia’s black baseball history by organizing the Shenandoah Valley League in 1963.
“Black teams have existed all over Virginia since the early 20th century but only a few leagues that actually came into existence had any kind of tenor,” Howard said. “Certainly a lot of good baseball was played in the Valley. Whether you're talking black baseball or white teams or integrated. The Shenandoah Valley has a great history of baseball — period.”
Howard is presenting a lecture during the reunion about his research as he prepares to release a second edition of black baseball history in Virginia.
The general public is invited to hear from Howard and listen in to the storytelling from the area’s retired baseball players. To keep the spirit of the baseball games alive, classic game snacks such as pig in a blanket, mac and cheese and cracker jacks will be served at today’s reunion at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
The next event hosted by SVBHP to celebrate Black History Month is a lecture on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. by Brian C. Johnson who authored “Send Judah First: The Erased Life of an Enslaved Soul.” Each Saturday event by SVBHP is free and open to the public at the Lucy Simms Center.
