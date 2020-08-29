Let The Golden Pony be thy chapel and rock be thy savior this weekend.
Rev. Bill Howard’s weekly confessional this Sunday features the trio of Prince Bellerose bringing fresh bluesy tunes to the humorously honest and mildly crass confessional, livestreamed from The Golden Pony on Facebook at 8 p.m.
Weeks after the pandemic began turning the world upside down, while the adrenaline of confusion was still coursing through the world, Bill Howard of The Judy Chops began the solo Sunday service music project Rev. Bill’s Confessional. What began with a glass of Redemption Rye whiskey and an acoustic guitar in Howard’s living room has evolved into a weekly broadcast, occasionally featuring local talents and always rounded out with life questions asked, received and answered by Howard.
“This has kind of become its own entity. … That idea of community and that part of what a church is for some people, it’s been cool to see it grow,” Howard said.
Sunday’s show doubles as a celebration as Prince Bellerose plays its first public collaboration just three hours before releasing its debut EP, “Dark Love Songs” on streaming platforms. The Harrisonburg-based trio will tempt listeners with a live performance of the four new songs after Howard plays a variety of deep gospel, raspy Chops’ and classic covers.
Besides the luscious facial hair all four musicians flaunt, both acts each have a deep groove and affinity for classical rhythms that promises a sweet serenade on Sunday.
Howard said the night will begin with him strumming as usual before giving the mic to Prince Bellerose to play the EP, followed by a collaborative show from the two acts.
Vocalist and guitarist for Prince Bellerose Valentin Prince said the EP was recorded seamlessly all in one day at Cerveza Course and will help paint a clearer picture of the band’s capabilities, considering the band has only released three singles.
“We’ve been playing a lot even though we can’t perform. … Honing in on specific tones and ideas, which is exciting. We’re constantly growing and shifting slightly,” he said. “We’re beating a bar in some ways. We’re proving that we’re here; we can do this very well and in the future we’re going to be doing more weird stuff.”
Every first Sunday of the month, Howard streams his confessionals from The Golden Pony. Venue owner Paul Somers said in the midst of a stifling period for creatives, steady shows like Howard’s weekly streams can inspire other musicians to not give up, while also feeding fans the acoustic sounds they crave.
“For your average patrons and customers who are sad about The Golden Pony not having shows for months and months in the foreseeable future, I think it’s something that gives them a little bit of hope, too, that we’ll make it through this,” Somers said in an interview last week with the Daily News-Record.
Howard once worked at then-Blue Nile and The Golden Pony, so he said returning to the stage and familiar, but vacant landscape is comforting.
“It’s been a balm to the wound of not having live shows for a while,” he said.
Howard and two-thirds of Prince Bellerose first met years ago at Red Wing Roots Music Festival, and he and Prince played together around a 2 a.m. campfire jam session. Since then, Howard said he has continuously been impressed by the quality and unique production of the Harrisonburg band.
“They play like pros who’ve been doing it forever, but they’re fairly new in their journey, so they’re just going to keep getting better and better,” Howard said. “They’ve been on my shortlist for this idea for a while. … The fact they have the recording coming out, that was just icing on the cake.”
Prince said the band looks to The Judy Chop as local fame legends, so it is an honor to join the confessional broadcast and reconnect with Howard.
“He’s just a really fun guy to be around and hang out with, and that comes through in his music. He’s a connector,” Prince said. “This will be fun. It’ll be nice to be on the actual stage at The Pony. We’re really excited about it.”
Rev. Bill Howard’s Confessional will stream on his Facebook channel from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, and Prince Bellerose’s EP, “Dark Love Songs,” will be available on all streaming platforms Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.