If you had three minutes, 20 seconds to tell a story, what would you share?
The Shenandoah Valley’s one-of-a-kind film festival, the Super Gr8 Film Festival, returns to Court Square Theater for its 10th year this week, and chills and thrills are all on the roster.
Armed with a single roll of 8mm film, artists film a cinematic project within the three minutes, 20 seconds time frame and are unable to make edits or view the project until opening night.
Tim Estep co-founded the festival with Golden Pony owner Paul Somers in 2010. Estep said he was inspired to create the festival after studying the medium in film school. Because each movie premieres to a packed theater while directors watch their piece unfold for the first time, Estep said it is both a terrifying and exhilarating experience.
“I’ve made a film all 10 years, and it’s the same feeling every year. It’s this buzz, this sort of natural high that you can’t explain,” Estep said. “Being in a room full of people, a sold-out crowd, watching something that you created. All these things are hitting you before your movie comes up, and it’s sort of a scary thing, but then you’re in a room full of people who are all on the same page.”
Tyler Johnson, a Harrisonburg resident, presented his first film at last year’s festival and fell in love with the creative and unpredictable process. This year, his cinematic piece titled “Adieu, False Heart” is a continued exploration of experimental and open-format filmography following a toxic relationship between lovers.
As an amateur director, Johnson said he most enjoys how reverting to the old style offers an opportunity for beginners.
“You get a Super 8 camera, you get a cartridge of films, and there is no editing. You have to plan it out ahead of time, so it levels out the playing field for someone like me compared to someone who can work Final Cut Pro backwards and forwards,” Johnson said. “Regardless of if you have that technical skill, you can still have that vision, and I think it’s easy to capture that with the Super 8.”
For some established filmmakers, the festival is a place to celebrate a medium that has survived history.
Jon Henry is a New Market-based artist who has contributed to each previous Super Gr8 Film Festival, and he often looks to famous Super 8 artist Andy Warhol for inspiration. He said the event is unlike any other he has encountered, and it plays a huge role in keeping the art form alive and relevant.
“It’s about the only festival of this size and caliber in the world, almost. Usually when I’m giving artist talks — I was giving one in Chicago — and one of them was weirded out by how much Super 8 I had in my repertoire,” Henry said. “That’s something, too. People don’t really realize the cultural significance.”
As the founder of Harrisonburg’s Old Furnace Artist Residency, Henry has worked in previous years to grant scholarships for minority artists so the festival could be more accessible to marginalized voices that should have an equal opportunity in the art community.
Four audience awards are up for vote each night: best film, best visuals, best audio and best performance. Elliot Downs, owner of Wonder Records, makes the custom trophies by hand each year. Trophies are distributed at the afterparty at Golden Pony both nights.
The festival’s first year was sold out and debuted 17 films. This year, 36 filmmakers are contributing to the event, which marks nearly 350 films produced since the festival was created.
“We sold out of the theater, and there were more people interested in it than we could ever imagine. It was going to be a one-time thing — we didn’t plan for it to be annual — but it just kind of happened naturally. It’s kind of taken on its own life,” Estep said.
Wednesday night will show black-and-white films, and Thursday will feature films in color.
Court Square Theater can admit 260 audience members. The festival sells out each year, and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at supergr8fest.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime begins 30 minutes later.
