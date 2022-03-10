Rockingham County property owners had their chance to go before the Board of Supervisors Wednesday to share their opinions and concerns on the proposed real estate property tax rate, and speakers asked the board to consider lowering it.
The Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 26 to set an advertised real estate tax rate of 70 cents per $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year, 4 cents lower than the current rate. Supervisors agreed to set the advertised rate higher than what they expect to need, so that they have the ability to adjust it lower.
Rising property values are expected to translate to higher real estate tax bills this year without the rate actually going up. The county completed its most recent real estate reassessment last year, with the new assessed property values taking effect this year.
No action was taken regarding the tax rate Wednesday.
Speaker Ruth Reid of Linville asked the board to lower the rate and noted the current rising costs of living, including increasing gas prices, food and medicine.
“I feel like that is a real burden on us as retired people, as well as other people in the area that I’ve talked to,” she said.
While she said she understood what county tax dollars go to, including emergency services personnel and equipment, she asked the board pause some other projects, questioning the urgency of what is needed and what is not.
“I would like you to consider phasing in some of those things over a longer period of time, that it would not be a burden on us, and this tax rate be a lot lower than what was recommended,” she said.
Mike Ruckman said he had no complaints about his property reassessment but noted the 70-cent tax rate was “just a little bit excessive.” Like Reid, he said that while some projects are “really needed,” he also encouraged the board to space out others.
Trish Davidson, the county’s finance director, said county staff will ask the board to adopt the tax rate on April 13.
More than 1,000 property owners went before the Board of Assessors to challenge their assessments, which were done by third-party Pearson’s Appraisal Service. Davidson said the Board of Assessors’ evaluation resulted in a $23.4 million reduction in assessed values countywide.
With the reduction from the Board of Assessors, the average home value increased 31.28% since the last reassessment, Davidson said. Rockingham County reassesses property values every four years.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said that once the Virginia General Assembly sets a state budget, the county will have a better idea of funding for local coffers.
Supervisors cannot set a tax rate higher than 70 cents now that it has been advertised. For Rockingham County to bring in as much real estate tax revenue as it did last year, supervisors would need to lower the rate to about 56 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to county documents.
Taxpayers also have the ability to challenge their assessment to the Board of Equalization by calling 540-564-6079. The Board of Equalization is made up of one resident of each of the five election districts in Rockingham County, and those hearings are scheduled to begin next week at the County Administration Center.
In other business, supervisors unanimously approved proposed voter precinct changes and voter redistricting.
The proposed district boundary moves a small portion of the Hinton area into District 2, and areas east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line into District 5, according to county documents.
The area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line will vote at the South River Elementary School in Grottoes.
Hinton-area voters in the Ottobine precinct, who live near Clover Hill Road and West Dry River Road to Slab Road, will be moved to the Silver Lake precinct in District 2.
Voters who were in the Tenth Legion precinct in District 1 will merge with voters in the Lacey Spring precinct, and vote at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
A new precinct was created due to merging voters from precinct 107-Plains — county voters only — and 108-Little North Mountain, and voters there will have a polling location at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
In District 3, the Port Republic precinct will now include voters from Cross Keys and Port Republic, with voting at the Cross Keys Ruritan Hall.
Melrose precinct voters will vote at the Mount Tabor Family Life center, located at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
Daryl Borgquist, chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Committee, spoke in favor of the proposed changes. He was the only speaker.
“They’re thoughtful and make sense,” he said.
