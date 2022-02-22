At its meeting Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will continue a public hearing for a large-scale solar energy facility near Dayton.
Dynamic Energy Solutions is requesting a special-use permit, two ordinance amendments and one rezoning request for the proposed facility on the west side of John Wayland Highway, southwest of Huffman Drive.
Dynamic Energy had a public hearing for a special-use permit before the board in December, and Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison noted the request was submitted before the county’s solar ordinance was adopted. She motioned to continue the public hearing until Jan. 26, which the board approved unanimously.
Dynamic Energy requested to move the continuation of the public hearing until Wednesday.
Twenty-two of the parcel’s 50.7 acres are in the request, according to Dynamic Energy’s application.
According to the Dec. 8 meeting minutes, Wolfe-Garrison said if the facility is approved, the acreage will be applied to the aggregate cap for solar facilities, consistent with the ordinance.
The county codified its solar ordinance in November. In it, regulations include an 1,800-acre cap for large solar energy facilities that require special-use permits, and a cap of 50 acres for large solar facilities for certain districts, with an exception that one-fourth of the 1,800 total acreage can have no more than 150 acres of solar facilities per site. Solar projects allowed by right based on their location’s zoning do not count toward the 1,800-acre cap.
Applicants for a special-use permit for a large solar facility must have a public meeting no more than six months before submitting proposed plans to the county, according to the solar ordinance.
A public hearing for Knight Solar LLC, which requested a large-scale ground-mounted solar facility on the west side of East Point Road south of Gum Tree Lane, was also brought before the Board of Supervisors in December. The board continued that public hearing to Jan. 26, because the application was submitted before the county adopted its solar ordinance.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, Supervisor Mike Breeden motioned to table the permit so supervisors could further review documents presented to them by representatives of Knight Solar.
In other business Wednesday, the board will hear a rezoning request from Lispen LLC. Lispen is seeking to rezone 45.96 acres from a business district to a business interchange district, and 51.95 acres from a business district to an industrial district. The property is located east of Interstate 81 on the south side of Friedens Church Road in Mount Crawford.
According to county documents, the business interchange district provides services to the interstate traveling public within a certain location. Parcels in this district must be within a half-mile of an interstate interchange, which this property is.
County staff recommended approval, citing the application is in accordance with the 2014 zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan. The area is for mixed and commercial use, according to the comprehensive plan. The county’s Planning Commission also recommended approval, according to county documents.
The parcels were rezoned from agricultural to business in 2003, county documents show. If approved, the applicant has agreed to add open space, install utilities underground where possible, dedicate of right-of-way along North River Road, further landscaping and a description of the street network.
In other business, Phillip Rhodes of Dayton is requesting a special-use permit for an additional dwelling on the west side of Limestone Lane a quarter of a mile south of Rushville Road.
In his application, Rhodes wrote the parcel is 59.4 acres, and only 1,664 square feet would be used. The structure would be 32 by 52 feet, and 26 feet high, Rhodes wrote. Rhodes’ parents will live in the house, according to county documents.
The parcel is zoned agricultural. Rockingham County code allows for an additional dwelling by special-use permit in an agricultural-zoned district for properties 15 acres or more.
Supervisors will also consider an ordinance amendment to reference and comply with current Americans with Disabilities Act standards regarding handicapped-accessible parking spaces. Referencing ADA parking requirements “will ensure that Rockingham County’s ordinance is kept up-to-date with accepted standards,” staff wrote in its recommendation to the board.
