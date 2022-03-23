A private school’s hopes to expand, a proposed convenience plaza on the north end of Harrisonburg and the county school division’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year are all on the docket for today’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supervisors will also have a budget work session in the fire and rescue training room in the County Administration Center at 3 p.m. before the meeting. No action will be taken at the work session.
According to county documents, at 6 p.m., Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will give the division’s proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The budget is an increase of over $9 million from its current spending plan and includes a 5% raise for all employees, Scheikl told the School Board on Monday.
The School Board unanimously approved Scheikl’s budget Tuesday night.
Following Scheikl’s presentation, public hearings are slated to begin at 7 p.m., according to the agenda.
Redeemer Classical School
Operating out of the old Keezletown Elementary School since 2008, Redeemer Classical School is seeking a rezoning request and a special-use permit to expand the school, according to county documents.
Its current zoning as an agricultural district does not allow the school to expand, so it is seeking to change the property to the rural village designation.
The rural village zoning covers places like Fulks Run and Penn Laird, county documents show, and is intended to accommodate rural villages, community crossroads and businesses in rural locations that have historically served as support to the surrounding area.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request at its meeting earlier this month. County staff also recommended approval of the rezoning.
At that meeting, four people spoke in favor of the rezoning request, and one speaker was against. Stacy Long said she was a neighbor of the school and raised concerns of traffic safety.
“The congestion, and the traffic, and just everything surrounding that property is chaos from day to day,” she told the Planning Commission on March 1.
According to county documents, a sheriff’s deputy observed the site “during peak hours” and found that between 7:45 and 8 a.m., there “is a high volume of traffic going into the school” but “this does not appear to cause a traffic hazard in the area.”
County documents said from 2:50 to 3:10 p.m., the deputy saw a “heavy volume” of traffic in the area, and from 3 to 3:10 p.m., traffic is backed up on Mountain Valley Road for about 10 minutes out to Indian Trail Road.
David Atwood, an engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation, observed traffic on Feb. 25 “due to several requests to re-evaluate the existing and proposed traffic patterns,” documents show. There, Atwood found parents are dropping off children in the parking lot by entering Mountain Valley Road and exiting onto Indian Trail Road. Between 7:30 and 8 a.m., nearly 100 vehicles entered the school site.
“The only significant traffic queue on the roadway was noted at approximately 7:50 a.m. associated with a public school bus stopping traffic to pick up a child near the Mountain Valley Entrance,” according to county documents.
The Virginia Department of Transportation found the single point of access with increased on-site queuing is “optimum for traffic flow into and out of the site,” according to county documents. The Indian Trail Road entrance may be used to “enter only” if school buses are used in the future, but it should not be used by the public. The rest of the entrance on Indian Trail Road is proposed to be closed, due to the proximity to the Mountain Valley intersection.
Northside Gateway Plaza
Northside Gateway Plaza, developed by Holtzman Oil Corp., would be about 5.5 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg. Roughly an acre of the property is in the county, and the rest is in the city.
The Mount Jackson-based company is requesting to rezone the property in the county from an agricultural district to a business district, according to county documents. A draft site plan shows seven buildings: a gas station and convenience store area, and six mixed-use buildings that could serve as restaurants, retail stores, banks, drive-thrus or medical offices.
“It would be a game changer for the north end of town,” Bill Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp., said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning, but the Harrisonburg Planning Commission was split on its recommendation. Rockingham County Director of Planning Rachel Salatin said the Board of Supervisors will consider the rezoning as a “standalone” and only consider the part that is in the county.
Other Business
Supervisors will also consider an ordinance allowing cabinet, furniture, woodworking or upholstery shops under special-use in prime agricultural districts. Such shops are already permitted under special-use in general agricultural zoned districts, and the Planning Commission recommended approval of the ordinance amendment earlier this month.
Michael Mohrwinkel of Elkton is requesting a special-use permit for a proposed campground on the west side of Homestead Road, 1 mile west of North East Side Highway.
Campgrounds are allowed in prime agricultural districts by special-use permits, according to county code.
In his application, Mohrwinkel said he would allow “one group/family to tent camp overnight on the far corner of my property and allow one group to stay in my camping trailer.”
There would be no employees, Mohrwinkel wrote, and RVs, campers and pull-behind trailers would be prohibited. He said he expects someone to stay each weekend from March through November.
