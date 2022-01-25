The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hear a rezoning request and three requests for special-use permits at its meeting Wednesday.
A public hearing for Knight Solar LLC will be continued at Wednesday’s meeting. Knight Solar is requesting a large-scale ground-mounted solar facility on the west side of East Point Road south of Gum Tree Lane.
The public hearing for Knight Solar was brought before the Board of Supervisors in December, but Supervisor Mike Breeden noted the application was submitted before the county adopted its solar ordinance. The board voted to continue the public hearing till Wednesday to give the applicants time for a community meeting and to meet additional requirements.
The board can either approve, deny or table Knight Solar’s request.
Dynamic Energy also had a public hearing in December, and the board continued the hearing until Wednesday to give the applicants time to hold a community meeting. However, Dynamic Energy requested to move the continuation of the public hearing until the board’s second meeting in February.
In other business, Gregory and Valerie Weaver of Rockingham County are seeking a special-use permit for a private cemetery on the east side of Indian Trail Road south of Fellowship Road.
Plans call for a 30-by-36-foot plot for the burial of up to six family members, according to the application.
Linda Cowasjee of Timberville is requesting a special-use permit for a commercial dog kennel on Hupp Road north of Long Meadow Drive.
The kennel would be 520 square feet, Cowasjee wrote in her application.
The proposed kennel would be for her dogs, according to the application. She wrote she has raised Jack Russell terriers for over 45 years, and has one to two litters per year. The average size of a litter, Cowasjee wrote, is three to four puppies, which are sold privately by reservation.
Cowasjee also wrote she takes care of the dogs herself, so there would be no employees and very few visitors. The puppies are born and raised in her house, not the kennel, she wrote.
According to county documents, the town of Dayton wants to withdraw a parcel from the Dry River Agricultural-Forestal District. The property is located west of College Street on the north side of Bowman Road.
The portion of property in the request is undergoing a boundary line adjustment between the county and the town of Dayton.
The Planning Commission recommended approval Jan. 4, according to county documents.
