Whether you call it Route 11 or South Main Street in Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to give feedback on proposed solutions on U.S. 11 between Pleasant Valley and Mosby roads through an online survey available until March 3.
That stretch of U.S. 11 includes the location for Harrisonburg's second high school, which is under construction, and new residential plans, according to an executive summary of the project.
The survey asks participants about their concerns related to the corridor, and also to rate the study team’s proposed recommendations. It is conducted by VDOT in partnership with the city of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.
VDOT officials said in a press release that the study's focus is to assess where historical crashes occur on U.S. 11, and find ways to improve safety. Access management and multimodal accessibility needs for pedestrian, bike and transit access are also being reviewed in the study, officials said.
The study is part of a new initiative called Project Pipeline, a comprehensive process to identify multimodal transportation needs in the commonwealth, according to the survey.
The survey asks respondents how frequently they travel on U.S. 11, and how accessible and safe it is. It then asks individuals to rate whether they agree or disagree with accessing the roadway, the speed limit, sidewalks and other transit improvements and landscaping.
Respondents are also asked to review and rate the study team's recommendations at the stretches along U.S. 11 from Pleasant Valley Road to Kaylor Park Drive, Kaylor Park Drive to Baxter Drive, Baxter Drive to South Gate Court, South Gate Court to Point Drive and Point Drive to Mosby Road.
"Community input received through this survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements," VDOT officials said in a press release. "The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs."
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Arabic and can be found at https://vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/staunton/st01-11-south-main-street.asp.
VDOT said the final plan "will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding."
