WINCHESTER — Feeding people experiencing financial hardships involves more than handing them a box of free food. You also have to make sure the food you’re providing meets their cultural and dietary requirements and is distributed from a location that can be easily accessed by people who can’t afford to buy a car or hire a taxi.
Shenandoah University (SU) is working with the Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) network to survey BRAFB clients and find out if their food needs are being met.
Research coordinator Scott McClure, an assistant professor for public health at SU, said the food study is a product of the university’s Barzinji Institute for Global Virtual Learning, which, according to SU’s website, “seeks to encourage institutions of higher education who are serving diverse societies, both in the United States and around the world, to explore the similarities and differences in their missions and practices, the challenges they face and the solutions they create to promote collaboration ... in higher education.”
The food study is also a way to address the United Nations’ “zero hunger” sustainable development goal, which aims to end food insecurities and improve nutrition around the world.
“Our goal is to go out to every food pantry in Winchester [that is supplied by BRAFB] and talk to people there,” McClure said. “Are you happy with the variety you’re getting? The amount? What other services in the area are you using for both food and non-food?”
Jacob Matz, partner engagement manager for BRAFB, said the survey results should give his agency a better focus on the specific food needs of area residents. The BRAFB will use the information to fill identified dietary gaps via donations from corporate and retail partners, contributions from the United States Department of Agriculture‘s Emergency Food Assistance Program and, if needed, purchases from food suppliers.
“The vast majority of our food ordering happens from our headquarters in Verona. That food then gets moved around to our branches,” Matz said.
The BRAFB network includes the Lord Fairfax Area Branch at 1802 Roberts St. in Winchester, as well as the Thomas Jefferson Area Branch in Charlottesville and the Lynchburg Area Branch in Lynchburg. Each branch partners with nearby food pantries such as Winchester’s Highland Food Pantry to distribute free groceries to people in need.
“When we can get some systemic research in place that shows there’s a significant portion of folks that are asking for X, Y and Z food, or their cultural backgrounds require certain foods, that really helps us make the case ... that we need to shift what we’re purchasing or focusing on,” Matz said.
While the immediate focus of SU’s hunger study is ensuring that local food needs are properly addressed, the project is also part of an international effort involving Yarmouk University in Jordan.
SU Director of Civic Engagement Rebecca Gibson, who serves as student coordinator for the food study, said the project will culminate with the universities in Winchester and Jordan comparing information about how they get food to the hungry. While SU is focusing on how BRAFB serves its clients, Yarmouk University is studying how food makes its way into Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.
“We’re going to have the opportunity to travel to Jordan over spring break and collaborate with them,” Gibson said. “We’ll share some of our information, they’ll share some of theirs. It’s really exciting.”
Three undergraduate SU students who are involved in the local food study are already in the process of visiting pantries in the Winchester area to question clients about their food needs.
“They all have varied interests, they study various topics, but they have in common that they really do care about food insecurity,” Gibson said about the students.
Sometimes, she said, other SU students step in to help. So far, there have been several occasions where extra students who administered surveys have returned to local food pantries as volunteers.
“They see how it works and they interact with the clients, and they want to be part of that,” Gibson said.
The food surveys are short and simple, and the only personal information requested is a client’s age.
“We take it out to the various food pantries for about an hour at a time,” Gibson said. “We approach the people, tell them that we’re from Shenandoah and ask them a few questions about the food pantry. ... We’re just trying to get a sense of what their needs are and find out who’s coming to each pantry.”
“We make it very clear we’re going to use the data to try to help them be better,” McClure added, noting clients’ answers will not be shared with the individual food pantries. “People want to feed their families the best food possible, regardless if they’re experiencing food insecurity or not.”
Due to inflation and high gas prices, the number of area residents facing food insecurity is growing.
“Over the last six months,” Matz said, “there has been an uptick in visits to food pantries. We’re definitely seeing households that were not in our system registering with our food pantry partners.”
In the Winchester area, he said about 40,000 people per month currently depend on food pantries that are stocked by the BRAFB.
“There are a lot of changing needs, and partnerships like this [with SU] really help us to get a better sense of what those needs are and how we can better address them,” Matz said.
McClure said the survey is expected to be administered through this summer, and SU and Yarmouk University plan on sharing their data at a symposium in the fall.
“The main goal of this is not to get a paper published,” McClure said. “The main goal is to be of service to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”
