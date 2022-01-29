The Central Shenandoah Health District has launched an online survey in an effort to learn how to provide better access to COVID-19 vaccines in the community.
The 11-question survey is geared to individuals who are not vaccinated, but is open to anyone in the health district. The survey can be found on CSHD’s website.
“The survey’s purpose is to help provide us with a snapshot of where CSHD communities are with the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Jordi Shelton, spokesperson for CSHD.
Respondents are first asked to give their vaccination status. If not yet vaccinated, the survey asks why, what would motivate the respondent to get the vaccine and what makes the vaccine difficult to access.
Shelton said the survey is not intended to challenge personal beliefs, but rather help the district get a better understanding of where the community is regarding the vaccine.
“The survey is going to better inform our efforts to better care for our community,” she said.
The survey is anonymous, Shelton said, but respondents are asked to give their ZIP code to confirm they live in the health district. It is available in both English and Spanish.
Shelton said the survey will close next week, at the earliest. Already, the district has received “really great feedback,” she said.
“We’ll keep it open as long as we feel we need to, to get a pretty robust idea of what’s going on,” she said.
CSHD serves Rockbridge, Bath, Augusta, Highland and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lexington, Waynesboro and Buena Vista.
The health district announced Friday it is partnering with Dollar General stores to offer vaccination clinics.
Vaccinations will be offered at a mobile clinic at participating stores’ parking lot, according to VDH, and people interested in getting vaccinated should report to the mobile clinic site area outside the store.
Locally, the first clinic will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dollar General store at 1640 Virginia Ave. in Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
At no cost to the public, the clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by visiting VDH’s website or by calling 1-877-829-4682.
Statewide, data from VDH showed unvaccinated people developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times that of fully vaccinated people, and only 0.060% of the nearly 5.8 million fully vaccinated Virginians have been hospitalized from the virus. As of Jan. 22, only 0.0170% of those vaccinated have died, according to data from VDH.
In total, 311 local residents have died from the virus, according to VDH data. 120 people lived in Harrisonburg and 191 lived in Rockingham County.
The most recent area death was Tuesday, when both a Rockingham County resident and a Harrisonburg resident died, according to VDH.
According to VDH data, 58% of Rockingham County’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 53.2% are fully vaccinated. In Harrisonburg, 59.3% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 52.7% is fully vaccinated.
Seventy-nine percent of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to VDH data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.