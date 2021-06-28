Rockingham County sheriffs’ deputies arrested a Broadway man Sunday night in connection with a homicide at the 340 Quick Stop Market near Grottoes.
Pierce Delawder, 20, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the murder of William Reeves Jr., 44, of Grottoes.
He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court Monday afternoon.
Judge Christopher Collins scheduled a status hearing for July 26 after Delawder told him he planned to talk to his parents about hiring an attorney.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst is prosecuting the case.
The investigation into Delawder began at about 7:15 p.m. when the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Grottoes Rescue Squad responded to a call of shots being fired at store at the intersection of Port Republic Road and South Eastside Highway.
Upon arrival, deputies say, Reeves was found on the ground in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies say his wife was on-scene and uninjured.
Deputies say a verbal argument took place between them another man and woman, who had fled the scene.
Deputies say shots were then fired.
A “be on the lookout” was issued for the suspect vehicle and the Virginia State Police located it a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center along with both the man and woman.
Deputies say the man, Delawder, was arrested, and the woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment and has been released.
Delawder is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
On its Facebook page, the store issued a statement: "Obviously, we are not at liberty to discuss any aspect of the details pertaining to the incident, but one of our employees has suffered a tragic loss."
It goes on to state a that donations will be collected to offset funeral expenses.
