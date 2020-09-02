Make no mistake about it when it comes to Bryce Suters' intentions.
When the Broadway senior returns to the gridiron this year for the first time since his sophomore season, a smile is bound to come across his face from moment to moment as he embraces the return to a sport he's played since he was young.
But when the lights come on on Friday nights and the Gobblers take the field desperate for a turnaround season after registering just one win a year ago in their first year under coach Danny Grogg, that mentality will change a bit.
"I want to have fun this year before I head to college and it's all business," said Suters, a James Madison baseball commit. "But it's not just going to be having fun all the time. I want to win. I'm a winner."
The addition of Suters to this year's Broadway football roster is a big one. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is one of the top players in the state in baseball, but started off his varsity football career as a freshman earning snaps at quarterback.
During that debut year, however, he suffered an injury that forced him to miss over half of the season and he said he never recovered mentally as a sophomore.
The idea of an injury in football ruining his baseball career worried him.
"I want to prove myself to everyone that I'm still one of the best in the district," Suters said. "[The injury] hit me really hard mentally as I played my sophomore year. I didn't play to my strengths because I was nervous of getting hurt again."
Despite his concerns, Suters still had a strong sophomore campaign as one of many talented receivers for quarterback Nick Lohr to work with in the passing game and a hard-hitting defensive back. After committing to JMU, however, and having a big spring season in baseball, he opted not to play as a junior.
"The thing I'm most looking forward to is those Friday night lights with the stands packed," Suters said. "I'm out for revenge — to prove to myself and to everyone else."
The Gobblers are coming off a 1-9 campaign in Grogg's first year as head coach. Despite that, he's created excitement and enthusiasm around the program because of his youthful approach and ability to build relationships with players.
Grogg said ever since he was named head coach after serving as an assistant for several years prior, folks around the Broadway community have asked him if he'd try to get Suters back on the field. Despite the temptation, Grogg said he decided early on that the answer was no. He wanted it to be Suters' decision.
"I know that might sound crazy, but I don't like to pressure kids," Grogg said. "I just wanted to build this program up, create some excitement and if I did that, the rest would take care of itself."
Grogg still serves as an assistant under Tim Turner for the BHS baseball team and watched as Suters helped lead the Gobblers to the Valley District championship during the 2019 season. He said that winning mentality Suters brings to everything he does is something that will wear off on other players.
"Having a kid that has Division I talent in another sport can be really good for us," Grogg said. "Bryce has worked really hard to get to where he is athletically. When he comes to workouts, we see how hard he works and his attention to detail. I know our kids will see that, too."
Much like Grogg expects Suters to help push his Broadway teammates this season, the senior said that's what he gets out of his head coach. The two have had a strong relationship since Suters was in eighth grade, he said, and it's continued to grow over the years.
"He's someone I strongly look up to and not just because he's my coach," said Suters, who described Grogg as the "fun uncle." "He's a friend, but he can get on you if you're slacking and wants the best for everyone he coaches."
Outside of Grogg, senior receiver and linebacker Nate Tinnell is another player ecstatic about the prospects of adding Suters back to the BHS roster. As one of the top players in the Valley District, Tinnell said Suters' physicality will bring a needed toughness to a Gobblers team bringing back quite a bit of talent.
"He brings a physicality that is not seen from a lot of kids and he's one of the best athletes in the Valley," Tinnell said. "Having him really opens things up for us. He's always been a great leader and isn't scared to do what needs to be done or say what needs to be said — even if it's not easy."
In terms of where he'll play on the field, the only definite at this point is the safety position on defense. Offensively, he said he's worked at quarterback, receiver and running back. Grogg said that role is still to be determined.
Landen Stuhlmiller returns at quarterback this year after a strong couple of games at the end of the 2019 season. Grogg said that the quarterback job is Stuhlmiller's to lose, but that everyone competing for the signal-caller spot will likely be on the offense one way or another.
"Bryce can add a lot of things to this team in terms of physicality, athleticism, can play anywhere on the field and some leadership," Grogg said. "He is one of the best athletes in our school and to be able to add him to our roster, surrounded by what we already have, could be huge for us."
Being back with Grogg and Tinnell one last time for his senior year is something Suters said he's certainly looking forward to. He said he's known Tinnell since he was young and his relationship with Grogg is a big reason he came back out.
But when the whistles are blown and the games kickoff in the spring this year, he said having fun takes a second seat to winning. Because at the end of the day, that's what Suters likes to do most and he doesn't anticipate that changing.
"Everyone told me I'm a born leader," Suters said. "That's exactly what I'm going to do this year. I want to leave a legacy at Broadway that people will remember for a long time. I want to help this team, and the teams to come, turn things around and put Broadway on top."
