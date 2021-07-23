The city of Harrisonburg plans to host a swearing-in ceremony for Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Marques Bush today at 5 p.m.
City spokesman Michael Parks said the community is encouraged to watch the ceremony on its Facebook page.
On June 14, Bush took over as a deputy HFD chief over support services, which includes health, safety and wellness, human resources, training, information technology and logistics.
Bush most recently worked for the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, S.C., where he served as assistant fire chief.
He took over for Chief Matthew Tobia, who previously held the position before being promoted to the department’s top spot in June 2020.
Tobia replaced former Chief Ian Bennett, who retired to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
— Staff Report
