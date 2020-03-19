PENN LAIRD — When Rob Smith was first approached in the halls of Spotswood High School about the idea of playing football, he admitted that he was a bit hesitant.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete was known for his high-flying abilities on the basketball court and his success in track during the spring, but Trailblazers football coach Dale Shifflett approached him before his junior season with a new idea.
"When we recruited him to play football, I knew he had the potential to be a big-play receiver and a good free safety," the fourth-year coach said. "It was just a matter of how quickly he could pick up the playbook and all of the defensive schemes."
It turned out to be the right move for both parties involved. During a two-year stint with the Spotswood football team, Smith, now a senior, developed a reputation as one of the city/county's best receivers and defensive backs. The Trailblazers also advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2019.
In February, Smith announced his commitment to Shepherd University — a Division II program in Shepherdstown, W.Va that plays in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference. His commitment came just two days after announcing the school had offered him.
"Honestly, I really like the coaching staff and the people up at Shepherd and the campus is really nice," Smith said. "When I went up for a visit, it just felt like this is where I belong."
For years, it was assumed by many around the Spotswood community that Smith would play sports at the next level — just not football. Smith was an All-Region 3C selection this past season in basketball and the Valley District Player of the Year.
"Between football and basketball, for me, it’s just the brotherhood that I have had with my football teammates that made me like playing football even more than I did," Smith said. "I just really enjoyed it a lot. Basketball is fun and all, but I just felt like I had more fun in football than I did in basketball."
That love for the gridiron showed from the moment he stepped on the field. Smith stood out physically for the Trailblazers and immediately made an impact in his junior season on both sides of the ball. It was a smooth, effortless transition.
"The hardest parts for me was learning the plays, especially if I was going to be a starter," Smith said. "It took some time to understand everything, but eventually I got everything down. How I improved was just by focusing on trying to be the best in the district."
Smith achieved his goal in 2019. As a senior, he finished with 57 catches for 1,143 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged a district-best 22.4 yards per reception and earned all-state honors at the Class 3 level. He was also dangerous in both the return game on special teams and as a defensive back.
"His improvement kind of speaks for itself when you look at the stats he had on both sides of the ball this year," Shifflett said. "I think his biggest improvement that he showed was his willingness to compete. Through various college camps, 7-on-7s, and our season, he always competed and kind of had a chip on his shoulder wanting to show his abilities."
On the offensive side of the ball, Smith made it clear that he owes thanks to quarterback Ryan High for some of his success. The junior signal-caller could say the same as the two became the best quarterback-to-receiver duo in the state.
"It was a huge luxury it gave me more confidence because I knew he would make plays when I got it to him and would go get those 50-50 balls," High said. "Our chemistry was very important because we could make big plays in crunch time and when we needed to make big plays to get momentum going in the game we could count on our chemistry. ... I think the big thing was his confidence of having a year under his belt and he felt more comfortable."
The duo helped lead Spotswood to the Region 3C championship game for the first time in program history, where it fell short to powerhouse Heritage-Lynchburg. Despite that, the 2019 squad went down as the best team in program history.
"It makes a huge difference in having someone that can stretch the field vertically and be able to go up and get the ball at its highest point," Shifflett said. "I think just having that type of player puts extreme stress on the defense especially when you have the ability to be very multiple on offense."
Smith chose Shepherd over offers from a variety of Division III schools in both football and basketball. He said he also considered going to either James Madison or Virginia Tech.
"I'm really excited for this opportunity to keep playing football," Smith said. "I'm just ready to go and start grinding."
When Shifflett approached him two years about playing football, he said never could have envisioned having the success he did. But now, he sure is glad he did.
"I honestly was just playing football for the fun of it, but then it changed my life around," Smith said. "I’m glad that I decided to play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.