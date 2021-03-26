Sam Shickel's 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter served as the dagger as Turner Ashby avoided an upset with a 39-22 win over Valley District foe Waynesboro in prep football action at WHS on Friday.
With the victory, the Knights improved to 5-0 and set up a big-time showdown with fellow district foe Rockbridge County on Thursday in Bridgewater.
The Wildcats are also 5-0 after beating Harrisonburg 35-19 on Friday.
After the Knights fumbled the ball away on their first possession, it appeared the Little Giants may be set for an upset after earning their first win since 2017 just a week before with a 20-7 victory over East Rockingham in Elkton.
Waynesboro quarterback Michael Smith lofted a middle screen to Ryan Barbour who took it 58 yards for the TD, making the score 7-0.
WHS later led 15-6 before an 85-yard TD run by Samuel Shickel made the score 15-13. TA then took the lead at half, 19-13, on a 4-yard run by Wyatt Campbell.
Both teams traded long touchdown passes to start second half before Smith connected with Barbour on an 80-yard TD pass to put the Giants back on top
On TA's next play from scrimmage, however, Cole Hoover hit Campbell on a deep post for a 65-yard TD as TA regained the lead 26-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.