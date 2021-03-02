ELKTON - Freshman outside hitter Dani Kunkle had seven kills and 17 digs, junior libero Delanie Propst had 22 digs and junior setter Jadin Thomas added two aces and 12 points as Turner Ashby opened the volleyball season Monday with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 win over East Rockingham.
Senior Alyssa Swartley added six kills and two blocks for the Knights.
In other local sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
John Handley 3, Broadway 0: Alyssa Mongold had six kills and 12 digs and Lindsey Wimer had 14 assists but Broadway lost 25-13, 25-21 and 25-21 to host John Handley. A.C. Swartz added five kills, two blocks and six aces for the Gobblers and Allison Bryan also had six aces for Broadway.
BC Football
Brett Tharp of Bridgewater was been named the defensive player of the week in the ODAC on Monday after he had nine tackles and one interception in the win Saturday over Shenandoah to begin the season in football.
EMU Field Hockey
The Royals of EMU are scheduled to open the field hockey season Friday at Washington & Lee. EMU was 5-13 overall in 2019 as Lauren Hartzler was fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in assists. Coach Ashley Kishorn is getting ready for her fourth season.
JMU Lacrosse
The JMU lacrosse team remains ranked No. 12 in the nation in the IWLCA poll after beating High Point 10-9 at home Friday. The Dukes are scheduled to host George Mason on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
JMU Soccer
The James Madison men's soccer team jumped up two spots to No. 15 in the TopDrawer soccer national poll announced Monday. The Dukes beat George Mason 3-0 last weekend. Rodrigo Robles of the Dukes was named the offensive player of the week in the Colonial Athletic Association on Monday as he had three goals against Mason.
JMU Volleyball
Miëtte Veldman was named Monday as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week following her performance in two matches at North Carolina-Wilmington this past weekend. She recorded doubles-doubles in both matches as the Dukes won both contests.
- DN-R Sports Desk
