STAUNTON — Becca Shiflet and Addie Riner scored 14 points each as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten with a 59-44 non-district win over host Staunton in girls basketball action at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Thursday.
Gracie Moyers had 10 points and four steals for the Knights (7-0) while Alyssa Swartley added nine points, five assists and four steals and Leah Kiracofe finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
For the Storm (3-1), Emma Witt had 16 points while Alayia Robinson had 12, Keziah Williams had 10 and Csayjah Whitelow chipped in with six.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Staunton 49, Turner Ashby 48: Ethan Painter scored 14 points as Staunton held off Turner Ashby 49-48 in a thrilling non-district win in Bridgewater.
Javon Battle added 13 points for the Storm (2-2) in the victory.
For the Knights (2-5), who have now lost five in a row, Garrett Spruhan had 13 points while Tyson Snow finished with 10.
Skyline 67, Clarke County 50: In Berryville, Volkan Ergen scored 12 points and snagged nine rebounds, but Clarke County suffered a 67-50 non-district loss at the hands of Skyline.
Trey Trenary, Ellis Nei and Brendan Haun all added eight points apiece for the Eagles (2-5).
Riverheads 72, Bath County 36: In Greenville, Riverheads opened its season with a dominating 72-36 non-district rout of Bath County.
Grant Painter led the Gladiators (1-0) with a game-high 22 points.
Bridgewater Soccer Players Gain Honors
Thomas White, a senior at Bridgewater College, was named to the VaSID College Division All-State men's soccer team Thursday. He had six goals and five assists this past season for the Eagles.
Savannah Cowan and Hanna Randolph, members of the women's team at BC, were named to the second-team. Cowan, a senior, helped the Eagles record 10 shutouts while Randolph, a sophomore midfielder, had four goals and five assists.
- DN-R Sports Desk
