There wasn't even a hint of a smile across Wyatt Campbell's face.
Seated in a chair outside of the Turner Ashby High School gym, moments after a detailed film session with the Knights coaching staff, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior didn't mince words when talking about his team's season-opening win.
"It was huge," Campbell said. "We just wanted to beat them bad this year."
When Turner Ashby took down Spotswood — the two-time defending Valley District champion — in a 14-6 defensive slugfest at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium on Wednesday, it was a significant win for the Knights in multiple ways.
First, it marked the first time Turner Ashby had defeated the Trailblazers since a 19-18 win in 2015. Second, it established the Knights as a legitimate contender in the district this season after showing significant progress a season ago.
“It’s huge because when we found out we were playing them first, it became much bigger," said fourth-year Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser. "The older kids know that, as good as Spotswood has been, we’ve played them tough for three of my four years. … Our kids get up for Spotswood. There's no doubt about it.”
The Knights took a major step forward in their third season under Fraser, winning six games and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016.
While Turner Ashby was known for its high-octane offense, led by the then-senior duo of Grant Swinehart and C.J. Haskins, it was the growth of the young defense throughout the season that gave the Knights a chance in the playoffs.
“I feel like our defense is one of the specialties of our team," Turner Ashby defensive back Jalin Quintanilla said. "With how we gang tackle and how everyone gets to the ball for a tackle, I don’t really get nervous playing in those games. I know our defense can just come up clutch. We take a lot of pride in defense. That’s our specialty with how everyone flies around and flies to the ball. Everyone is just comfortable with being on defense and getting stops like that.”
Offensively, with just two touchdowns scored in the opener against Spotswood, it appears on paper that Turner Ashby struggled to sustain any type of success.
But Fraser said that wasn't the case and instead, he thought the group showed promise behind a young offensive line that will only get better along the way.
“We’re starting three sophomores and a freshman on the offensive line," Fraser said. "They’re a little behind. They’re doing a good job, but they’re a little behind. Our skills guys are some of the best. The learning curve is a little higher with the offensive line. We just have to keep working and get better and they’re going to get there. They’re going to be really good. Just watch. I'm telling you."
Those skill guys Fraser praised on the offensive side included Quintanilla, Jared Peake, Cole Hoover, Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons and Peyton Davis.
Coincidentally, it's many of those same names that are coming back on the defensive side of the ball with hard hits and clean tackling on a consistent basis.
“There’s no question that Simmons and Eppard are two of our best defensive players," Fraser said. "One of the biggest surprises has been Wyatt Campbell. He’s a four-year starter for us. He used to be a little dude and didn’t really like the weight room and stuff. Since we started our offseason stuff, he never missed a day. He was voted a captain by his teammates and he’s been a huge plus.”
Campbell, a soft-spoken leader that has helped inspire teammates with his work ethic and tenacity throughout the offseason, said the Knights knew coming into the game against Spotswood that their defense would be the biggest key.
“We just preached that in practice all week — get to the ball, everybody get there," Campbell said. "When you look at film, there were only two people that weren’t in on tackles and it’s whoever was on the backside. Everyone was just there and flying around all night. We feed off the defense. It gives us energy throughout the game. If we’re holding people and getting quick stops, it just keeps the offense rolling and it helps us out as a whole.”
Simmons led the Valley District in tackles as a sophomore a year ago. He said despite the youth at some positions, the defense is even better this season.
“Our defensive front is really young, but we all play together and go to the ball and gang tackle," Simmons said. "We’re all really in sync, though. The older kids help the younger kids a lot. That’s what it is.”
Simmons and Eppard form one of the best linebacker duos in the city/county and play with an energy and enthusiasm that is often unmatched by opponents.
“That’s what it’s all about," Simmons said. "It’s all about the adrenaline rush and how much fun you’re having. We all just feed off each other.”
And while players like Simmons and Eppard may be a little more outspoken about their energy throughout a game, guys like Campbell and Quintanilla tend to be a bit more reserved.
But when the win over Spotswood was brought up, it didn't matter who spoke.
The Turner Ashby players were in agreement about what it meant to them all.
“It just sets the tone," Quintanilla said. "It lets people know we’re here to play, we’re going to be here this season and we’re going to be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.