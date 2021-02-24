This time it was Turner Ashby and Spotswood that had the chance to open their season under the lights at James Madison University.
And the defense of the Knights rose to the occasion.
A night after Broadway beat East Rockingham, the Knights of TA got off to a fast start before about 250 spectators at Bridgeforth Stadium and came away with 14-6 victory on Wednesday over the Trailblazers.
The TA defense was stellar and perhaps its biggest moment came when the Knights recovered a fumble at their own 3-yard line with 6:06 left in the third quarter. Spotswood appeared on its way to a touchdown, which would have trimmed the margin to a one-score difference.
Another important play came late in the fourth quarter when TA’s Wyatt Campbell, a defensive back, picked off a pass as the Blazers threatened again.
Spotswood finally broke through with a touchdown with 1:27 left in the game, but TA was able to run out the clock on a warmer-than-normal February evening in the central Shenandoah Valley. Tyler Stobbs had the lone score for SHS.
TA was deemed the home team and the Knights took the opening kickoff and went 71 yards on the scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead with 8:49 left in the opening stanza.
Cole Hoover, the junior quarterback for the Knights, began the drive with a 23-yard pass play. Later in the drive, Hoover connected with Addison Simmons for another first down on a pass completion.
Later in the drive, facing fourth-and-15, Hoover ran for a first down and nearly scored. TA scored on the next play for the 7-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Knights faced third-and-three on the Spotswood 42 when running back Jalin Quintanilla had a highlight-reel carry.
Finding his path blocked as he ran left, the junior changed directions and went 42 yards to the pylon in the northwest corner of the stadium for a touchdown. The extra point gave TA a 14-0 lead with 5:11 left in the second quarter as it took Quintanilla 11 seconds to crisscross the turf field.
Spotswood Coach Dale Shifflett was glad his team was finally able to play after the fall season was postponed due to the pandemic.
“I am happy for the kids,” said Shifflett, who began his fifth season Wednesday. “We have a lot of kids whose parents work at JMU. They enjoy playing there.”
The starting quarterback for the Blazers was senior A.J. Dooms, a two-way player in his first season as the signal-caller for Shifflett. The TA defense was stout on Wednesday, though, making it tough for Dooms and the Spotswood offense.
“He is just a great team kid and great leader,” Shifflett said before the game about Dooms. “He does everything that a coach asks. He is not a true quarterback. He has been a starter on defense the past two years.”
TA, as the home team, was able to get a sponsor to help with the cost of the game at JMU. Orange Theory Fitness of Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg was a sponsor, according to the TA athletics social media account.
