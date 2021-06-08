BRIDGEWATER — In its first year under coach Simon Timbrell, Turner Ashby took another step forward.
The second-seeded Knights used an explosive offensive performance to defeat sixth-seeded Waynesboro 4-0 in the Valley District boys soccer quarterfinals in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
“To get the win today was special for the lads,” Timbrell said. “Each week, every one of them is improving a part of their individual game that is contributing to the new system and style of play they are learning. It’s important that experience individual success, as well as team success.”
Saman Aadi and Andrew Kreps finished two goals apiece for the Knights (9-2). Ben Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan and Noah Miller each had an assist for TA while Jared Smith and Tyrese Nuevo-Romero combined for five saves in goal.
“We will take it one game at a time with the goal of reaching the Valley District [championship] and qualifying for regionals,” Timbrell said. “To miss out on the regular-season title by one match has been used as fuel for us. … Win or lose, the lads have played and trained and worked their hearts out. I couldn’t ask for any more.”
With the victory, the Knights advance to the district semifinal round against Timbrell’s former team, Broadway, tonight at 5:30 p.m. The winner clinches a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament.
“To play against Broadway in the semifinals is going to be a test,” Timbrell said. “Broadway has improved as the season has progressed and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of players from both teams.”
