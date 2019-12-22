BRIDGEWATER — Warren County (229) wrestling cruised to a first-place finish as a team at the Turner Ashby Holiday Invitational over the weekend while First Colonial (198) was second and Riverheads (170) finished in third.
Turner Ashby (103) was the top city/county team in tenth place while Broadway (71) was 15th and East Rockingham (27.5) finished 22nd.
For the Knights, Patrick Sullivan (132) was the lone gold medalist while Jesse Earhart (170) earned a first-place finish for the Gobblers.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Fauquier 81, Harrisonburg 78: D’Shawn Fields had 23 points, but Harrisonburg suffered another tough loss with an 81-78 setback in overtime at the hands of Fauquier on Saturday in the finale of the Roger Bergey Classic at HHS.
Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum and Tre Butler added 11 points apiece for the Blue Streaks (1-3).
Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54: Aviwe Mahlong had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but Eastern Mennonite suffered its first loss of the season in a 56-54 setback to Peninsula Catholic at the Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg High School on Saturday.
Trey Gillenwater had 13 points for the Flames (7-1) while Chance Church had nine point and six assists and Drew Hatter finished with eight points.
Bridgewater, EMU Have Several Days Off
The four local Division III basketball teams will have several days off during the holidays - especially Eastern Mennonite.
Both EMU teams don't play until Jan. 4, when the men (2-9 overall) host Roanoke in Park View while the Royals women (1-8) host Ferrum.
The Bridgewater College women hoopsters (2-6) play on Sunday in Georgia against Oglethorpe. The BC men, who are 4-6 overall, play Wheaton of Massachusetts on Friday in Staten Island, New York.
Sarah Mathews is in her third season as the women's coach at BC while Steve Enright is in his first year with the men. Both EMU coaches are in their second season: Jenny Posey with the women and Melvin Felix with the men.
Bridgewater and EMU are both members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Log In
