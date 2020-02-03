BRIDGEWATER — Addie Riner had 18 points and teammate Becca Shiflet added 12 points and six steals as host Turner Ashby beat Fort Defiance 52-47 in overtime on Monday.
Leah Kiracofe and Alyssa Swartley added nine points for TA (17-2), and Kiracofe also had 12 rebounds. Riner made all 10 of her free throws while Swartley had a big 3-pointer in the overtime session.
For Fort Defiance (14-3), Brianna Allen and Lillian Berry each had 12 points.
In other local sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 64, Waynesboro 17: Lexi Bennington-Horton had 12 points while teammate Stephanie Ouderkirk added 10 as Spotswood crushed host Waynesboro 64-17.
Madisyn Forloines added eight points for Spotswood.
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 64, Fort Defiance 61: Ethan Gerber had 19 points, Garet Spruhan had 12 and Orion Angeloupulos added 10 as visiting Turner Ashby beat Fort Defiance 64-61.
The win came even though Ryan Cook had 41 points for the Indians.
Soper Headed To JMU Football
James Madison added another quarterback to its recruiting class late Monday when Hayfield’s (Alexandria) Chase Soper announced his commitment to the Dukes via Twitter.
“I had been in contact with the coaches for about a year,” Soper told the Daily News-Record on Monday night. “And we just built a great relationship.”
Soper said he chose JMU’s offer after narrowing his options to a final group that also included New Hampshire and Davidson. Soper joins signee Kyle Adams of West Lafayette (West Lafayette) as signal callers in JMU’s 2020 class.
EMU Cross Country Recognized
EMU’s cross country teams have each won All-Academic awards once again from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), according to the Division III program in Harrisonburg.
For a team to be considered, it must have competed and compiled a team score at an NCAA Regional meet and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.10 on a 4.0 scale. The Royals’ women had a team GPA of 3.71 and finished 24th in the South/Southeast event, while the men had a GPA of 3.31 and were 23rd in the same event.
“The men’s and women’s cross country teams are saturated with intellectual behemoths so I’m not surprised at this award,” coach Bob Hepler said in a statement. “I’m proud of the men for earning the academic award again this year, and think they can continue to raise that team GPA.” This is the third straight season the Royals women have earned the team award and second in a row for the men.
— DN-R Sports Desk
