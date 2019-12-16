BRIDGEWATER — Leah Kiracofe had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds as Turner Ashby stayed unbeaten with a 54-27 non-district rout of Buffalo Gap on Monday in non-district girls basketball action in Bridgewater.
Becca Shiflet had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Knights (6-0) while Addie Riner had nine points and seven rebounds, Alyssa Swartley had seven points and Gracie Moyers finished with six points, six rebounds and five steals.
For the Bison (3-2), Amaya Lucas led the way with 16 points and Shea Ostrander had five.
In other local sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 72, Wilson Memorial 47: In Penn Laird, Carmelo Pacheco scored 22 points as Spotswood ran away with a 72-47 non-district win over Wilson Memorial.
Rob Smith added 18 points for the Trailblazers (2-1) while Traevan Williams had 10, Ryan High had seven and Michael Shifflett finished with six.
The Green Hornets (0-3) were led by Gabe LaGrua with 22 points.
Buffalo Gap 63, Turner Ashby 44: Tanner Rivenburg had 14 points and Andrew Weatherman added 13 as Buffalo Gap won its fifth straight with a 63-44 non-district win over Turner Ashby in Swoope.
Weston Smith added 10 points in the victory for the Bison (5-1) while the Knights (2-4) were led by Garret Spruhan with 11 points and Ethan Gerber with 10.
BC Football Player Gains Honor
Bridgewater College standout Re’Shaun Myers won the Lanier Award from the Richmond TD Club on Sunday as the Virginia Small College Player of the Year. He had 98 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss as the Eagles won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference regular-season title. The award is named for former NFL star Willie Lanier, who went to Maggie Walker High in Richmond.
— DN-R Sports Desk
