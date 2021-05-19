After two years of college, pitcher Trent Abernathy was not satisfied with his track record at Division II Concord in West Virginia.
“I just really wasn’t happy after my first two years of college, my freshman and sophomore years,” said the Turner Ashby graduate. “I had gotten in games but I wasn’t happy with my performance. I knew there was more I could be doing to make myself better and be happier with my performance.”
One of the things he did was connect again with Mike Martin, the owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg.
“My junior year I texted him and said I wanted to get back to work,” Abernathy said.
Abernathy, a right-hander, spent a lot of time during the pandemic working out with Martin and the results showed this spring at Concord. He was 5-3 with an ERA of 3.99 and led his team in innings pitched with 76.2. The next closest on the staff logged 45 innings.
"He was our senior leader on a very young staff," said Kevin Garrett, the Concord coach.
In the Mountain East Conference tournament, Abernathy pitched nine innings on Thursday and defeated Wheeling 15-1 in Beckley.
With just two days of rest, he started again Sunday and went 5.2 innings and gave up three runs in a 9-3 loss to West Virginia State as Concord ended the year 18-23.
For his efforts, Abernathy was named to the all-tournament team.
Martin said that Abernathy improved his training and eating habits.
"He is really mature and he has been very committed," Martin said. "He has changed his body and that has shown up. He is super durable. He put in the work and it paid off. He is fully healthy; he is starting to throw his best with the highest workload."
Abernathy is not sure what the future holds - with his degree or with baseball.
He would welcome the chance to play at the next level, and Martin feels he has a shot to at least play in a professional independent league.
"Trent got up to the point he was at 93 with his velocity,” said Garrett, a graduate of Bluefield State in 1989. “His breaking stuff is sharp. If I was Trent, I could go to as many tryouts as possible."
Abernathy was the only Concord senior to return for a fifth year in 2021. “I think that showed a lot of dedication to the program right there,” Garrett said.
Abernathy had an ERA of 6.68 as a freshman and 5.93 as a sophomore at Concord before changing his work habits.
He was 4-0 with an ERA of 4.74 in 2019 and then was 0-1, 5.21 in the shortened season of 2020.
Since the NCAA granted another year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Abernathy returned for a fifth season this year.
"I think Division II is slept on. I didn't know anything about it going in because there is not a lot of Division II in Virginia so I didn't know what to expect," he said.
"I got to play with an All-American at shortstop, Chad Frazier, who had a heck of a career," the TA graduate said of the Roanoke product. "That opened my eyes."
Another former Concord teammate, pitcher Will Guay, is in the St. Louis farm system at low Single-A in Florida. He was drafted in the 24th round by the Cardinals out of Concord in 2019 and had an ERA of 0.00 in his first three appearances this year in the minors.
Perhaps Harrisonburg native Abernathy will get a shot at playing in the pros after he pitched last summer for Broadway in the Rockingham County Baseball League, as he made four starts.
Coming out of high school, he looked at Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite before some players he faced in the Commonwealth Games suggested that Concord take a look.
“I thought it was a fantastic career,” added Garrett, the coach at Concord for 21 years. “He has been a guy we can lean on in big situations. He was our senior leader; he took those guys under his wings. I think he elevated our program.”
