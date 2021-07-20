John Anhold did a little bit of everything as an athlete at Turner Ashby in the 1970s.
He played football, did the pole vault, high and intermediate hurdles and ran a leg of the mile relay in track and competed in wrestling - winning a district title in the latter sport as a senior in 1978.
During the latter stages of a career in Entomology in the Forest Service as a federal employee, the long-time Arizona resident has focused on another endeavor the past several years as a triathlete.
“After I got out of college,” said Anhold, who ended up at Utah State after starting at James Madison, “I started doing 5Ks and 10Ks and that type of thing. I slowly started doing more distance. In my late 30s I did my first triathlon, a short distance one.”
“About 13 years ago I got pretty serious and decided I wanted to qualify for the Ironman world championships,” added Anhold, who grew up in Bridgewater. “That is the coup de grace for endurance. That is the biggy."
“The race [in Hawaii] is capped at around 2,000 people. It is an international event and you need to qualify. There are only so many events worldwide, maybe 25 or 30. You need to win your event, you need to win it to get your shot [at Ironman]. My goal was to qualify when I turned 50. I just couldn’t do it. I was doing an event down in Tempe, Arizona and I took eighth. And I needed to take second; I was half an hour off, which is kind of a long time.”
So he decided to get a coach and try to qualify at age 55 for the Ironman, which includes running, cycling and swimming.
“I tried but didn’t make it at 55,” said Anhold, who is 62.
His coach, Cheryl Miller, said he needed to focus on cycling. Then in 2015, he won the Boulder Ironman in Colorado in his age group and that year also competed at the Ironman event in Hawaii for the first of three years in a row.
“All of a sudden, things started clicking,” he said.
Miller is a triathlon and endurance sports coach in the Phoenix area.
"John reached out to me about seven years ago," Miller said Tuesday from Arizona. "I was coaching someone about his age. He is a really good athlete; he was already really good. He just wanted to be a little more successful. We kind of changed things up a bit. He just kept going; you can tell he has been an athlete all of his life. He is very committed; he hardly ever misses" a practice.
In Boulder, he was 135th overall out of 1,009 athletes and he posted an overall time of 10:55.03 - with a time of 1:16.56 in the swim portion, 5:18.10 in the bike and 4:10.38 in the marathon. The swim portion is 2.4 miles and the bike event is 112 miles.
He was an All-American in the USA Triathlon Ranking from 2015-17. Anhold competed in the USA Tri National Championships in Omaha in 2016 and 2017 and in Cleveland in 2018.
Anhold is now one of the top triathletes in his age class in the United States.
“I was just grinding it out – swim, bike and run,” he said. “It is so much more than that in training. You have to have nutrition down for the races. You need to know what to eat and drink. You have to stay healthy. Ironmans are just the killer” from a physical standpoint.
The TA graduate - third in the state in wrestling in 1978 - competed in his first distance events in Virginia earlier this year, winning in his age class in Roanoke and Jamestown events last month.
His mother still lives in Bridgewater and he has other relatives in the area, so he wanted a chance to compete in front of family during a trip back to Virginia.
Most of his events the past few years have been in the western part of the United States, though he also competed in Nice, France.
Now he is preparing for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship which will be held in September in St. George, Utah. He was fourth in an Ironman event there in 2015 and third the next year.
"The world is coming to St. George," he said. And the former Bridgewater resident plans to be there.
