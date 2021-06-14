To say that Michael Garbato is one of the most popular kids at Turner Ashby High School would be putting it mildly.
And it’s not because he’s a jock or involved in every club or sport in school. He’s just an all-around nice guy who takes the time to talk with everyone, to ask them how they’re doing. Garbato has a warm presence, he’s easy to talk to and it’s all genuine.
His parents, Lisa and Frank, are bursting at the seams with gratitude for the way that the TA community has embraced their son. The Long Island, N.Y., transplants were never quite certain what the future would hold for their son. There was a time when Lisa and Frank were unsure whether their only child would even talk.
Garbato was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old. Doctors told his parents it was unlikely he would ever speak or lead a life of independence.
Garbato was 5 when he proved the doctors wrong. Lisa received a call from her son’s preschool saying he had said his first word. Lisa was over the moon, and of course her first question was “What word did he say?” The preschool teacher sheepishly informed her that their 5-year-old’s first word was the A-word.
Lisa clamps her hand over her mouth and laughs as she recounts the story. While not the word you hope your child will say first, the relief that moment brought is worth smiling and laughing about now.
After that, Garbato made strides and met milestones in leaps and bounds. He just had to do it at his own pace.
But even so, Garbato wasn’t accepted socially the way a parent hopes. That is, until they moved from Long Island to the Shenandoah Valley and Garbato enrolled at Turner Ashby and met the person who would change his life.
Andrew Armstrong was Garbato’s special education assistant teacher. The two hit it off. Armstrong is also the coach of the boys baseball team and asked Garbato if he would be interested in being the manager of the team.
“I asked ‘What does that mean?’” Garbato said. “It means you help out with the team.”
Garbato said yes and the second semester of his freshman year, he met “the boys,” as he refers to the baseball team members.
“The boys are funny and we just talk about silly stuff,” Garbato said.
“The boys” have changed their son’s life, Lisa and Frank said. They call him on the phone, they visit him over the summer, and invite him on outings.
“They love him and it’s genuine,” Lisa Garbato said.
They were worried about how the pandemic and being at home would affect Michael, who had turned out to be a social butterfly who thrived when around his friends.
And while for most of the year Garbato was attending school in person and his friends were learning virtually, “the boys” didn’t abandon him. They just came to him, whether that was over the phone, Zoom or socially distanced visits.
Garbato was recently chosen as both homecoming king and prom king — a feat that it would be safe to say not many others can claim.
When referring to his time in high school, Garbato said: “I got everything I wanted.”
And because of coach Armstrong and Turner Ashby High School, Lisa and Frank Garbato got everything they wanted — to see Michael thrive.
It was a day to celebrate Saturday as 218 Turner Ashby High School students became graduates.
“To say we’re here, we made it, is truly a testament to the entire TA family,” Principal Phil Judd said. “Together we have never lost a battle. This year is no exception.”
Spencer Gallon was chosen by his peers to speak at the ceremony Saturday.
“Your very presence in that seat means you are capable of so much in this life,” Gallon said. “And those phones in your pocket mean you connect with anyone no matter where you are in this life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.