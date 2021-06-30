Richard "Doc" Wilfong grew up on a farm near Silver Lake in Dayton and played basketball and football, and at Turner Ashby was part of the first class of graduates that went all four years to the school.
Wilfong quickly admits he was better at football than hoops - but that didn't deter a long career in athletics as a coach and administrator. And that ran in the family.
"My dad was an outstanding basketball coach at old Dayton High," Wilfong told the Daily News-Record this week. "He was the first man to bring the zone defense to the Shenandoah Valley."
Born in 1941, Harrisonburg native Wilfong retired late last year after more than 50 years at several schools in Virginia. The TA graduate ended his career at Northhampton High in Eastville, where he was a coach for 12 years and the athletic director for 10.
"It was something I always wanted to do," Wilfong, 79, who also taught biology in his career, said of coaching.
Wilfong lives with his wife in Exmore, a small town on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. His only sibling, sister Jane Dinsmore, who lives in Harrisonburg and went to Mary Washington, worked for years in the biology department at James Madison.
Wilfong left his mark on the Eastern Shore at Northampton, the alma mater of former JMU basketball standout Charles Fisher and his cousin, Bobby Brown, who played in the World Series for the Yankees in 1981 and the Padres three years later.
Brown is in the athletic Hall of Fame at Northampton and has met Wilfong, a fixture at the school for the last decade.
"In the seven years I worked with him he rarely, if ever, missed a game. He was here each and every day," Northampton principal Michael Myers told the Eastern Shore Post of the former Dayton resident. "He was all-in for the student-athlete. He was extremely visible. It is hard to replace that type of commitment. He will be missed."
John Edney, the head coach football at the school, also praised the Dayton product who played junior varsity basketball at TA and was a defensive end on varsity football. Wilfrong and his wife, Faye, have a daughter, Cathy, who lives with her husband and daughter in North Carolina.
"He was super dedicated to the school and the athletic department," Edney told the Eastern Shore Post of Wilfong. "He was at every athletic event and donated a lot of time that was unpaid. Everyone really enjoyed the interactions with him. There's a lot of respect; he's always good for advice."
In recent years, Wilfong was the coach of solid cross country teams for boys and girls at Northampton.
He said his boys' squad posted a record of 107-25 in dual meets. "We have been extremely successful," said Wilfong.
Wilfong graduated from William & Mary in 1964 and has a master's degree from Virginia Tech in 1966. He got his doctorate in school administration from Virginia Tech in the 1970s, he said by phone Wednesday.
He began his prep coaching career at Riverheads in football and track and later coached or was an administrator at what is now the University of Mary Washington, Stafford High, Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant, Blacksburg High, Nelson County and Powhatan. He led Stafford High to a state title in boys' track in 1968. Wilfong was a principal at Nelson County and Powhatan.
Wilfong has stayed in touch with some of his friends from their days at TA and they try to get together about once a year. Among them is former basketball players Ray Carr and Steve Custer.
Carr scored 1,054 points in basketball for the Knights from 1956-60. He averaged 19.0 points per game in 1959-60 as TA was 17-5 under Coach Charlie Phillips. Steve Custer averaged 18.6 points per contest that season.
"Charlie was an excellent basketball coach. He was a very good football coach," Wilfong said. "He was a big influence in my life."
Other members of that 1959-60 team who played in at least 16 games were Daniel Martin, Jerry Hall, Charlie Shifflett, Forrest Caricofe and Charles Morrison. Wilfong did not play varsity hoops for TA - only junior varsity.
Wilfong attended eighth grade at the old Dayton school before entering TA across the street as a freshman in 1956. He was the public-address announcer for TA basketball games and would call in reports to local radio stations as a student.
He was among the students and faculty who picked the school colors and the nickname Knights in the 1950s. TA opened in Bridgewater in 1989.
"I was a poor basketball player. I wasn't a bad football player," said Wilfong.
But that didn't stop him from a long career in athletics.
