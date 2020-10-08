When Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica, St. Croix and Puerto Rico in September of 2017, Antonio Florentino-Sosa's family opted to move to America.
While looking for homes around the Rockingham County area, Florentino-Sosa's father, Domingo Florentino, asked around about where would be the best place to live if his son wanted to continue to develop in the game of baseball.
Understandably, the Dominican Republic native was quickly told about seven-time Virginia High School League state champion Turner Ashby. Quickly after, Florentino had found a job at Cargill in Dayton and the family had a home.
“It’s really cool to have him on the team, have someone with a different perspective on baseball," Knights senior Tyler Showalter said. "He tells us stories about playing in the Dominican Republic and stuff. He’s really good, so it’s been nice to watch him and learn stuff from him.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior is one of the area's top infielders and was TA's go-to relief pitcher in closing situations a year ago. In spite of playing as a freshman in 2018, a sophomore in 2019 and then having his junior season canceled due to COVID-19 this past spring, Florentino-Sosa is ineligible to play this coming spring as a 19-year-old senior despite still being enrolled in the school academically.
“It was sad because it’s a big part of my life," Florentino-Sosa said. "I’ve been here a long time and wasn’t able to play last year. Now, I’m not able to play this year. I wish I could play my last year with my team and my family here.”
Knights coach Andrew Armstrong tried to appeal the ruling, noting that Florentino-Sosa hasn't received any extra years of eligibility and, in fact, ultimately lost two years because of the cancellation in the spring.
However, the VHSL turned down the appeal process and Florentino-Sosa was left having to swallow the fact that he'd be without the game he loves for his entire senior year of high school.
“It was heartbreaking for him and heartbreaking for me," Armstrong said. "We aren’t trying to be cheaters or keep kids longer than they should be. For him, this is his life. He still has a whole other year of school. Tony has to pick up a job now because he can’t play and college coaches can’t really scout him.”
As a sophomore two years ago, Florentino-Sosa hit .306 with six doubles, a homer and 17 RBIs. He also pitched in 4.2 innings, earning a win and a save. Then as a junior, he was a second-team All-Region 3C selection at third base after batting .289 with eight doubles and a team-high 27 RBIs. He also had five saves and 23 strikeouts in 14 innings on the mound while posting a minuscule 1.00 ERA.
“He can hit," Armstrong said. "He has the best power on the team, the best arm on the team. He’s smooth with his glove. Losing him is like losing three players in one because he was one of our best infielders, one of our best hitters and one of our best pitchers.”
Turner Ashby junior Dylan Eppard has grown close to Florentino-Sosa over the years and said it's been a good experience for players in the program to get exposed to a different type of culture than they're accustomed to.
“It’s cool," Eppard said. "After always being around the same lifestyle and type of people, having a new guy come in like that has shown us a new lifestyle and a different way to be able to do things. The way he talks and understands things are just so different from what we’ve seen before.”
And while his physical presence and eye-popping numbers are certainly noteworthy, Eppard said Florentino-Sosa has brought much more than that to the program the last few seasons as he's developed into an important team leader.
“What makes him one of the best on the team is that he communicates really well," Eppard said. "He’s really loud when he talks. You always know where Tony is at because he’s straightforward with you and he’s always going to let you know.”
Florentino-Sosa's leadership won't stray far from the TA program this year, despite the VHSL's ruling. Armstrong said he's working on getting the senior approved as a manager for this year's team, which would allow him to practice and workout with the squad daily and then serve as an assistant coach during games.
“If he didn’t have us here, I don’t think he’d stay," Armstrong said. "He’d get a full-time job and quit school. The only reason he came to school was to play baseball. It’s tough that we’re in a situation now where he can’t.”
Florentino-Sosa still has hopes of playing baseball in college. That plan could have been altered after being ruled ineligible this year, but being allowed to stick around the Knights consistently has maintained his passion to keep playing.
“I like playing with the TA program," Florentino-Sosa said. "I try to help Armstrong, my team, my family. You know? I want to see them play for a championship before I go off to college. It’s important for me to be around this team.”
Players and coaches laughed and exchanged high-fives with Florentino-Sosa during a workout Wednesday in Bridgewater as they reflected on some of the memories they've formed over recent years.
“I don’t know how to explain Tony besides that he’s one of the greatest kids," Armstrong said. "He’s never sad, always smiling. These kids took to him and he took to them. He wears camouflage sometimes. He became one of the boys.”
When Florentino-Sosa was forced to move to the Turner Ashby school district because of the Category 5 storm wrecking his lifelong home, he admitted he wasn't really sure what to expect from a town so small and so unique.
But what quickly happened has left a bond he'll never forget.
“I’ve formed a lot of friends, a lot of memories," Florentino-Sosa said. "It’s so different, but they’re family now.”
