The European pro hoops adventure continues for Kirby Burkholder, a 2010 Turner Ashby graduate and a former basketball standout as well at JMU.
The Bridgewater resident is slated to leave Thursday for Poland, her mother, Jennifer, told the News-Record on Wednesday.
The 2014 player of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association, Burkholder is headed to Torun, a city of about 200,000 people in the central part of Poland.
Burkholder, 28, has spent part of the past three seasons playing for two clubs in Hungary. Before that she played in Belgium and Italy.
