Sitting alongside the court inside the Convocation Center, former James Madison women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks joined assistant Sean O’Regan and watched as Kirby Burkholder, a freshman who had been struggling up to that point, put up shot after shot during a team shootaround one morning.
After making “seven or eight” 3s in a row, Brooks called Burkholder over. He had a simple message for her, he said, and he wanted to see how the former Turner Ashby standout would respond to a little bit of pressure from her head coach.
“I said, ‘Sean, watch this,’” Brooks said. “She just keeps shooting. I called her name and I said, ‘Kirby, shoot another 3.’ She shot it and she made it. I said, ‘Shoot another one.’ She shot it and she made it.”
That was all Brooks needed to see. Despite her struggles as a freshman in 2010-11, Brooks said he told O’Regan, who was a bit surprised by the decision, that he was going to make Burkholder the team’s starting shooting guard the next season. It turned out that the Bridgewater product would become a lot more than that.
”A Rare Package”
During her time at Turner Ashby, Burkholder did it all. At 6-foot, she had the size to play the forward position for the Knights. But her game was versatile enough for her to play anywhere on the court and be successful.
“It’s unique to have anyone with that versatility, but you couple that with her athletic ability and her size and it’s a pretty rare package,” TA coach Rob Lovell said. “She was highly skilled at really every part of the game. When you have a player in high school that’s 6-feet tall and can score from every spot on the floor, is a tremendous defender, has the most unbelievable rebounding instincts I’ve ever seen in a high school player — to say it was an asset is a vast understatement.”
During her time at Turner Ashby, the Knights finished as the state runner-ups in 2009 and reached the Group AA semifinals in 2010. She holds the program records for career points (1,657), rebounds (985), games played (110), field goals (630), and season field goals (178). She was a three-time all-state honoree, earning first-team honors after a senior season in which she averaged 16.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
Burkholder’s older sister, Jordan, was a 2011 graduate of Bridgewater, where she scored a career-record 1,764 points and was the 2011 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Kirby, however, attracted a new level of attention. JMU’s Brooks, whose niece was best friends with Kirby, was one of the first coaches to notice her game, and a relationship was quickly formed.
“Obviously, watching her in high school, she played the power forward,” Brooks said. “I kind of had reservations and went back and forth figuring out where she would fit in our scheme of everything we had going on at JMU. On a whim, I just said, ‘You know what? She’s too good of a basketball player.’ When I was trying to put her in certain positions, I didn’t really know where she’d fit.”
”Worked For It”
Upon arrival at JMU, it was unclear where Burkholder fit in with the Dukes. She was too small to play in the low post at the Division I level, but Brooks said she didn’t have enough ball skills at the time to play on the wing.
“For someone with the skill set that Kirby had coming out of high school, I can certainly see why Coach Brooks or any coach would have had a tough time initially tagging what would be the best fit for her position-wise,” Lovell said. “Her work ethic was off the charts, though. It was no accident that she became such a great high school player because she did have size, did have athletic ability. But, man, she worked hard for it, too.”
As a freshman, Burkholder averaged just 7.5 minutes per game at JMU. She finished the season averaging 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest. After the shootaround in front of Brooks and O’Regan, however, she spent the entire spring working on her guard skills and quickly transformed her game.
As a sophomore, she averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game and started 34 games, which tied a JMU program record for a sophomore. She was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team twice and was named the CAA Player of the Year as a senior. She left JMU with career averages of 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
“Once she started playing with me and we started working on things, she’s the ultimate competitor,” Brooks said. “She doesn’t care who she is on the floor with, she thinks she’s one of the best players out there and she’ll really go after you. That’s what made her very successful at the college ranks, which has carried over to the professional ranks. She loves the game. She doesn’t just love the actual playing of the game. She loves the preparation for the game, loves working on her game to make herself better. She’s a gym rat. Once she got to me and I saw what she could do, saw her abilities, there was no question. Nothing surprises me anymore with everything she does anymore.”
”Trying To Push Through”
After her time at JMU, Burkholder signed briefly with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA before opting to head overseas. She began playing professionally for teams in Belgium and Italy before moving to Hungary for a new adventure.
In January of 2018, while playing with Aluinvent DVTK Miskolc, Burkholder suffered a torn ACL in her right knee. After having surgery, she began going through the rehab process and then, two months later, suffered a torn meniscus and was forced to go through surgery for a second time.
“It ended up being a lot worse than they originally thought,” Burkholder said. “There were moments where it was really hard to keep my motivation and there were some questions coming across my mind. Do I want to keep going through this?”
What got Burkholder through those times were conversations with the people closest to her and the mental toughness she built from her time at both Turner Ashby and James Madison.
“He was a huge impact in all of it, not just the coaching aspect,” Burkholder said of Brooks. “He really helped take me from one level to another. With my [professional] career, there are a lot of mental challenges and he helped prepare me for that. I think if I wouldn’t have become mentally stronger from college, Coach Brooks and some of our battles there, I wouldn’t have been able to handle the situations after. I always had him in my corner for life situations.”
Those battles Burkholder referred to were the sometimes back-and-forth exchanges she had with Brooks during their time together. The two have known each other since Burkholder was 10, she said, and Brooks knew different ways to push Burkholder to reach her full potential as a player.
“She’s like my daughter,” Brooks said. “When she was going through her tough times, we spoke often. Even when she’s going through good times, we speak often. It’s nothing for me to get a random text from her telling me she loves me or me sending out a text to her telling her I love her. … It wasn’t always peaches and cream. I pushed her and we butted heads a lot. She made me a better coach and I think she’ll say I made her a better player.”
Ultimately, Burkholder fought through the pain and returned to full health. She signed a contract last summer with ZTE Noi Kosárlabda Klub — she previously played for them in 2017 and averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. (Kosárlabda, in Hungarian, means basketball).
“You just feel like a proud papa when you go to watch them play and in her case, go on to play professionally,” Lovell said. “You do your best to try to keep up with them and support them. With any of my players, it’s always been about a lifelong relationship and it’s certainly been that way with Kirby.”
”Still Love The Game”
Burkholder remained healthy for the full return to the court this past season. She averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for ZTE and said she didn’t deal with any complications with her knee.
“I’ve definitely enjoyed it,” Burkholder said. “I don’t think you can get by if you don’t enjoy all that other stuff because it’s hard to be away at the same time. I love traveling. ... You’re pretty immersed in other cultures. I’ve just met so many cool people, teammates from all kinds of countries. You get a little family of teammates over there and any chance I get, I try to travel. I’ve been able to see so much of Europe, especially, during my free time. Obviously, with the basketball part, I still love the game, and being able to do that for a living is pretty cool, too.”
When COVID-19 struck the sports world in March, Burkholder was still in Hungary. While other leagues across Europe had canceled their seasons already, her league was still playing. With the commissioner out of the country, she said the team had to wait over a week before officially hearing a decision.
“At the time, it was pretty stressful because a lot of other people we knew were already home,” Burkholder said. “Our league was kind of later to cancel. At that point, all the surrounding countries were closing their borders and the flights became a lot tougher. We just weren’t sure if our airport would close. A couple flights did get canceled, but eventually we all got out. The travel was a lot longer, but it ended up working out fine.”
Ultimately, Burkholder’s season came to an end prematurely as the team never began postseason play. Despite that, the former Turner Ashby and James Madison standout considered it a success because she finally got to play the game she loved. That wasn’t a surprise to Lovell, who said Burkholder’s work ethic and the accomplishments that followed them have set a standard at TA.
“It gives these younger kids that are coming up through our program someone to look up to, someone to emulate,” Lovell said. “It’s sort of that hero figure for them. She’s certainly been that for a number of our players to come later.”
Looking back on that midseason shootaround with Brooks and O’Regan as a freshman at JMU, there weren’t many people that envisioned Burkholder would become a five-year professional and one of the program’s all-time greats at the school.
But what led to each splash of the net on her barrage of 3s that morning was the work ethic that got her there. And that, she said, came from the love for the game. And although she doesn’t know what her life will look like after basketball yet, she’s confident she still has the itch to play for now.
“At the end of the day, I think it’s just my love for that lifestyle and playing basketball and just knowing that it’s not going to last forever,” Burkholder said. “I’m just trying to push through it for a few more years before I’d have to give it up. ... I just knew I’m either done or going to have to work hard to get back at it and I just wasn’t ready for it to be done.”
