BRIDGEWATER — After reaching the state tournament as a freshman and then finishing third as a sophomore, Jessie Knight said that his future became clear.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Turner Ashby senior, who is a two-sport standout for the Knights, said he suddenly began picturing wrestling at the collegiate level one day.
“I started to realize it. I was kind of like, ‘OK. Let’s just keep working and see how things go,” Knight said. “When I won states [as a junior], I realized I was getting more attention for wrestling than I was for football. I just felt like I could really take it to the next level.”
Knight made it official Tuesday in Bridgewater, signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his wrestling career at the University of Virginia over the next four years.
The well-known Knights senior signed his NLI in front of a packed auditorium at TAHS.
He said having so many former teammates, coaches and family members there to support him on Tuesday was a moment that he wouldn’t forget anytime soon.
“My parents have been a big part and I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me,” said the soft-spoken Knight after the ceremony. “Sometimes I might not show it, but I love them to death. My coaches and teammates have been really good to me. They’ve always been there. They never gave up on me. They always believed.”
Knight blew up on the recruiting scene in the past season after winning the Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight championship in February at the Salem Civic Center and then following that up with a victory at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals junior heavyweight championship at Virginia Beach Amphitheater and earning a spot as an NHSCA All-American two months later.
In July, Knight told the Daily News-Record that he had verbally committed to U.Va. — an up-and-coming program in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He said he chose the Cavaliers over offers from Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.
“First, I just want to say how proud I am of Jessie on reaching this accomplishment,” Turner Ashby wrestling coach Marshall Smiley said. “To see him grow as a person, wrestler and then earn the opportunity to be a student athlete at U.Va. brings me a lot of joy. His dedication, hard work and ability to persevere has led him to his wrestling accomplishments and the opportunity to now wrestle at the Division 1 level.”
Knight was also a two-way standout for the Knights football team the past three years.
This past season, Knight was one of three senior captains for Turner Ashby that helped lead the program to its best season since 2015 and a trip to the Region 3C playoffs.
“I am extremely proud of Jessie and how hard he has worked to earn a scholarship at U.Va,” Knights football coach Chris Fraser said. “Jessie has had a tremendous impact on me and so many athletes. I can’t wait to watch him wrestle at the college level.”
Knight acknowledged he’s not quite sure what to expect once he gets to college.
He knows it’ll be a tough adjustment, noting that he had a mixture of emotions.
“I’m a little nervous,” Knight said. “I just hope I can go over and show what I can do.”
With his signing day now out of the way, Knight said he is excited for his senior year.
He said outside of winning another state championship, his biggest goals are to enjoy the day-to-day grind with his Turner Ashby teammates and serve as a leader for them.
“I really want to enjoy the moment and be there for my teammates,” he said. “I hope I set a good example for them. I want them to achieve all of their dreams just like I have.”
And now that his future is as clear as it’s ever been, Knight said he had to reflect.
After making it official on Tuesday, he said he was in awe of the support he received.
“It felt amazing,” Knight said. “Just seeing all those people there to show that they care — I didn’t realize I had that many people rooting for me. It was a nice experience.”
