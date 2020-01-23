BRIDGEWATER — For months, Grant Swinehart stayed in contact with Virginia Military Institute football coach Scott Wachenheim and his staff and waited for an offer.
So after finally getting his first Division I scholarship offer on Dec. 8, 2019 — shortly after the completion of the second-annual Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Football Game at JMU — it was a proud moment.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little kid,” the Turner Ashby senior said. “Being able to play college football at the highest level is huge to me and getting that great education and being close to home — it’s just the full package for me.”
Swinehart, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back and linebacker for the Knights, committed to the Keydets earlier this week, just less than two months since his first official offer.
“I went up there for my official visit this past weekend and that school was already pretty high on my list before,” said Swinehart, who was an all-region running back this year. “I had a few questions and once I got those answered, I felt really good about it.”
Swinehart finished 2019 with 197 carries for 1,628 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, he had 46 tackles, four sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles.
“Grant has been very instrumental in returning our program to competitiveness,” Turner Ashby third-year coach Chris Fraser said about Swinehart in December. “His hard work and leadership gave his teammates the blueprint for success. With continued growth, there’s no doubt that he can be an impact player at the college level for years to come.”
Swinehart was one of three key senior leaders for the Knights this past season — along with Jessie Knight and C.J. Haskins — that helped lead the program’s turnaround.
“He’s very important to our success,” Knight said. “He’s the guy that we need for our offense. He can either run it down your throat and show you he’s more of a man than you are or he can make a move and cut it up field and lose you on the sidelines.”
Haskins said Swinehart’s importance to Turner Ashby went far beyond the field.
“Grant can score on any play at any given time,” Haskins said. “He is a guy, both on the field and in the locker room, who leads by example as well as vocally.”
Once he arrives at VMI, Swinehart said he isn’t sure what position he’ll play.
“I have no preference at all,” Swinehart said. “I’m willing to play any position and I just want to get on the field as soon as possible and benefit the team in any way I can.”
Either way, he said his offseason training and preparation has already begun.
“It actually hasn’t changed a whole lot,” the three-sport athlete and standout in track and field said. “I’m still working out as much as I can. But as I transition away from basketball into the spring season with track, I’m really going to try to ramp up my workouts and push myself to get as big and fast as I can before I head off to VMI.”
Swinehart said there are a lot of things about VMI that appeal to him.
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “It’s huge. It’s kind of the full package. It’s got a great academic side to things and I’ll also have the opportunity to play Division I football. That was huge to me. Being able to offer that leadership role as well was real big for me.”
Now, the Turner Ashby senior is just ready to get Lexington and get started.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I’m stoked. I’ve been in contact with a lot of the other commits there and we’re all super excited to get down there and just get to work.”
Although Swinehart had his sights set on VMI for quite some time, he admitted it was a surreal moment once he finally committed to the program and ended his recruitment.
Now, he feels relief as he sits back and enjoys his final few months in Bridgewater.
“It’s great,” said Swinehart, who is undecided on a major. “It feels like this is a pressure that’s been lifted off my shoulders. To be able to wrap it all up is huge for me. Me and my family are really excited and just glad that I could come to this decision.”
