BRIDGEWATER — Something changed in recent weeks for Grant Swinehart.
The Turner Ashby running back has always been on the radar for Division I coaches around the state, but he admitted that the recruiting process changed here recently.
“It’s definitely sped up over the past few weeks and I think that’s because some colleges are seeing their seasons come to an end and recruiting is starting to ramp up,” he said.
On Sunday, shortly after playing the final game of his illustrious high school career in the second annual Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Football Game at James Madison, Swinehart said he received his first Division I scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute coach Scott Wachenheim.
The offer wasn’t much of a surprise for those who have kept up with Swinehart’s recruitment, but it was still a proud moment for the Knights senior running back.
“I’ve always been in contact with VMI,” Swinehart said. “I went there all the way back at the beginning of the summer and they’ve been talking to me this entire time. I just had to stay patient and eventually coach Wachenheim called me and offered me.”
The Keydets are an FCS team that plays in the Big South Conference and are a program that had struggled in recent seasons before showing improvement this year.
VMI finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big South — tied for fourth in the league.
While it’s the first Division I offer for Swinehart, it doesn’t mean it’ll be his last.
“I don’t know when I’ll decide,” the 6-foot, 190-pound running back/linebacker for TA said. “I still have to talk it over a lot with my family and kind of stay patient and see if anything else comes, but VMI is really close to my heart and I think it’s a great school.”
This past season, Swinehart made a big impact for the Knights on both sides of the ball as he helped get Turner Ashby back into the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Swinehart was a first-team All-Region 3C selection at running back with 197 carries for 1,628 yards and 23 touchdowns along with four catches for 34 yards. He also had 46 tackles, four sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles on defense at linebacker.
While the VMI coaches have told Swinehart they’d like to keep him on the offensive side of the football, he admitted that it could change depending on how his body transforms.
“It just kind of depends on how I develop and grow over the next few years,” he said.
Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser has spent time with Swinehart for the past three years and always praised the senior for his hard work ethic and dedication to improvement.
He said he has no doubt that Swinehart’s passion will translate to the next level.
“Grant has been very instrumental in returning our program to competitiveness,” Fraser said. "His hard work and leadership gave his teammates the blueprint for success. With continued growth, there is no doubt that he can be an impact player at the college level.”
The first Division I offer is often the most coveted for high school athletes and Swinehart said it certainly holds a special meaning for him after all the work he’s put in recently.
“Football was my passion since I was seven years old,” said Swinehart, who was a three-year starter for the Knights. “I knew that’s where I had a lot of talent and a passion for. I wanted to work to be the best at it every single day. I just love the game.”
That love for the game will now be tested at the next level as he continues to look over his options and decide where the best place to continue his football career will be.
And while he’s not exactly sure what made the recruiting process speed up so much in recent weeks, Swinehart can’t deny that he is really glad that it did.
“It was awesome,” Swinehart said. “It was really exciting. I’m really glad to see all the hard work pay off. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. There’s a lot of work still to be done, though. I can’t stop now.”
