BRIDGEWATER — Standing just outside the white chalked lines on the practice fields behind Turner Ashby, Nate Avalos took a long pause before answering.
As he watched Knights coach Simon Timbrell go through a drill with his players, weaving in and out of the cones and providing a sense of energy that is contagious to those around him, the TA senior said that's what makes him a down-to-earth mentor.
“I think it’s the fact that he’s so approachable," said Avalos, a senior captain for the Knights. "He’s almost like another member of the team. He’s really easy to listen to. I don’t know. He just always seems to know what he’s doing.”
Turner Ashby is only three games into the season, but the energy Timbrell has brought to the program has been evident already via the scoreboard.
The Knights defeated Broadway — the team Timbrell previously coached before coming to TA in 2019 — in the season opener and won a 2-1 thriller in overtime over Spotswood on a goal with 36 seconds remaining from Christian Souders.
Turner Ashby's only loss came on a last-minute goal from Harrisonburg on May 4. The Blue Streaks are a perennial power in the Valley District and despite the setback, it showcased just how much growth the Knights are making thus far.
“I’ve loved the effort," Timbrell said Thursday at practice. "They’ve really bought into the system, the style. Our coaches are amazing. We have plenty of coaches that are able to give individual attention. We’ve just been able to give them an education in the game of soccer rather than what they can do with their feet and they’ve all bought into it pretty hard. The three results that they’ve had — man, they’ve all been close games. It’s just been fantastic to watch them learn.”
Before coming to Bridgewater, Timbrell played a key role in building an improved soccer culture at nearby Broadway. During his time with the Gobblers, his teams went 15-20-2 and he was named Valley District Coach of the Year in 2018.
In 2019, Broadway fell to state powerhouse Rustburg 2-1 in the Region 3C quarterfinals. A few months later, however, he opted to take the job at TA.
Immediately, Timbrell started working with the Knights in the offseason and boosting the morale around a program that had struggled in recent seasons.
But when the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19, it made the wait for Timbrell's debut with the Knights longer.
“It feels like forever," Timbrell said. "We lost some seniors last year, which was unfortunate because we had some great players. It’s really good to be out here with the lads. It’s more for mental health than anything. We’re just happy to be playing the game we love and excited to get the first season under my belt.”
One thing that Timbrell has done, according to Avalos, is bring the team closer.
Avalos has been part of teams that struggled at Turner Ashby. In fact, the Knights went just 14-18-4 in two seasons under previous coach Yen Nguyen.
While the blame doesn't fall solely on Nguyen, the enthusiasm for the sport that Timbrell has brought may have been what the Knights needed for a turnaround.
“We feel like one unit," Avalos said. "In the past two or three years, it didn’t feel like we were always together. At times, it felt more focused on individuals. This year, Simon has the mentality of sticking together as one. ... It’s better late than never. We’ve been through a couple of rough years, but I think those of us that stuck through it are getting our chance now. It’s the mindset that we have."
The tight bond that exists within the Turner Ashby program is perhaps strongest between, coincidentally, two of its best players as senior Patrick Sullivan serves as a key leader and his younger brother, freshman Ben, is a bright talent.
“It’s great," Ben Sullivan said. "It’s my first time playing with him and it’s a lot of fun. The thing I’ve liked the most is the competitiveness in training and in the games. What we do in training has translated over to what we do in games.”
Patrick Sullivan is a captain for the Knights and has two goals and an assist this season while Ben has a goal and an assist, too. Souders, Noah Miller and Saman Aadi all have a goal apiece for Turner Ashby while Jared Smith has 15 saves.
“It’s working out really well — not just technically, but strategically as well," Patrick Sullivan said. "We’re playing a new system and it’s working great. All the new guys are feeding off each other and learning the system quickly.”
While two wins in three games won't mean much to some, it's a sign of the progress the Knights have made already - especially against top-notch opponents.
“It’s been a big boost for our confidence," Patrick Sullivan said. "I feel like, in both games [against Spotswood and Harrisonburg], we controlled it. We kind of let them come back in both games, but we can’t let that happen at homes. Those were big games on the road, but we will be even more prepared next time.”
There's plenty of reasons for the strong start for Turner Ashby this season.
But as players watched their coach interact on Thursday as if he was one of them, it was clear the coach is playing a big role in the Knights' resurgence.
“It’s great," Ben Sullivan said. "It’s my first time playing for him and he brings a great spirit to our team. It’s been amazing.”
