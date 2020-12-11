Sitting at a table just outside the Turner Ashby High School gym, Rob Lovell took a deep breath and paused for a moment as he tried to put together the words he would use to characterize the four seniors on this year’s roster.
“I always describe them as ‘old school,” the 29th-year Knights girls basketball coach said with a laugh.
Addie Riner, Gracie Moyers, Becca Shiflet, and Alyssa Swartley have played together since middle school and were pulled up to the varsity team as freshmen in 2017-18 under Lovell after strong JV debuts as eighth graders.
But as much excitement as the Turner Ashby quartet brought to the program as first-year varsity players, the girls said they had to go through some growing pains before eventually realizing what it took to reach their full potential.
“They aren’t about instant gratification,” Lovell said. “They understand that to excel the way that they have, there are no shortcuts to it. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of sacrifice. Those are a lot of old-fashioned words. That’s a credit to them, a credit to their parents and the way they’ve been raised.”
The Knights are a storied program, winning state titles in 1998, 1999 and most recently in 2015 when they defeated Broadway for the Virginia High School League Group 3A championship at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center.
But after going 18-8 during the 2015-16 season and winning a regional championship before falling in the opening round of the state tournament, Turner Ashby quickly found itself in a rebuild with a roster loaded with inexperience.
Over the next three years, the Knights won a total of 22 games. The peak came in 2018-19 when Riner, Moyers, Shiflet and Swartley were sophomores and TA finished with a 10-win season and a trip back to the Region 3C tournament.
“I think we all step up when we need to,” said Swartley, a 5-foot-7 forward that also plays volleyball. “Each of us has a role and we all fill that role very well. When one of us isn’t doing well, another person will step up and fill their role.”
Each offseason, Lovell said the team continued to put in the necessary work to see improvement. Whether it be on the court at TAHS, in various camps around the state or the weight room, the players were improving rapidly.
That growth showed last season as Turner Ashby went 24-5 and finished as the Region 3C runner-up before falling to eventual Class 3 co-champion Lord Botetourt in the state quarterfinals. The Knights lost four games to Spotswood.
“It was a lot of fun,” Riner said. ‘I think we learned what we are capable of and saw that we can make it to states. I think, this year, we’re just looking for the same [type of success].”
What makes this group of Turner Ashby hoopsters unique is their willingness to rely on each other, both on and off the court, whenever adversity hits, according to their coach. There’s no ego within the group, making Lovell’s job easier.
“That’s the key to it,” Lovell said of the quartet’s willingness to work together as a team. “Collectively, they’ve embraced that concept of, ‘Hey, I don’t have to carry the load. I don’t have to have X number of shots per game.’ It’s uncanny how they tend to lift each other up. When somebody is having a bad game, they lift each other up emotionally and try to carry the burden, whether it’s offensively or defensively. It, obviously, makes my job a lot easier as a coach when you're a threat to score from all five positions on the floor. I think it lessens the burden on all of them as well.”
Moyers, a 5-foot point guard that also serves as the Knights shortstop in softball during the spring, runs the show on the court with averages of 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game while her backcourt partner, 5-foot-7 guard Addie Riner, has an innate ability to get to the rim and draw contact. She finished the 2019-20 season as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.3 points per game along with four rebounds, 1.4 assists, and two steals.
"We all work hard each day,” said Riner, who transferred into the TA district from Spotswood in time for eighth grade. “That’s the common goal between us all. We all want to get better each day and we want to be successful, especially in our last season.”
Shiflet, a 5-foot-9 wing that can play both inside and out, averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a team-high 3.5 steals per game last year and has been an All-Valley District performer the past two seasons.
As for Swartley, she’s earned a reputation as a gritty player that is willing to do the little things while also posting respectable averages of 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 steals per contest last season.
“We don’t have that one key player that we rely on,” Shiflet said. “None of us have targets on our back. We’re all equal and we all respect that. We all have our own positions and we just do well on the court wherever we are.”
The four seniors are aware of the history around the Turner Ashby program. They know that outside of the three state titles, the Knights also finished as state runner-up in 1997 and 2009. They were all playing in middle school when the team had its remarkable run that ended with a third state championship coming back to Bridgewater in 2015.
“It feels really good to make the program proud, especially coming off some not-so-great years,” Swartley said. “Stepping up and being the leaders to put a target on our back [feels good]. We’re not just another team to play.”
There’s no doubt the current Knights feel like they can help the program bring home a fourth state ring after surprising most folks last year and seeing all five of their losses come to the eventual VHSL Class 3 co-champions.
“We’ve been playing together for so long,” Moyers said. “To see how it has all developed over the years and how we are doing now and all the success that we are starting to have — it is just really cool to see.”
Turner Ashby had finished its season before the VHSL was forced to cancel the end of basketball season and all of spring sports this year due to COVID-19, but all four athletes dealt with losing a season of another sport.
Moyers missed an opportunity to make another run at a softball state crown after TA finished as runner-up in 2019 while Swartley, Riner and Shiflet, meanwhile, were ready to shine in track and field once again as juniors.
But now, as seniors and after years of playing together, the group faces uncertainty heading into the season.
Rockingham County Public Schools are allowing teams to practice right now, but games likely won’t start on Dec. 21 as originally scheduled. In fact, if COVID numbers don’t go down soon, there’s a chance the season could get lost.
“When you start talking about doing that as a senior, opposed to a junior, it’s a different circumstance,” Lovell said. “I think they understand that, but I haven’t seen them really stress out about it. They actually haven’t talked much about it, at least to me, because we’ve tried to send a message to enjoy what we can do. There were several months in the spring where we couldn’t even do anything. Whether we get to play games this year or not, let’s just focus on controlling what we can control. We’ll worry about that and the rest of it — we can’t really fret about that. … To our kids credit, they’re a pretty positive group of kids. I think that’s been a real factor in them being as successful as they are.”
Staying competitive on a day-to-day basis can be a challenge during these times, the players said, but they’ve tried to prepare for the season just like they have each of their first three seasons on the varsity level at Turner Ashby.
“It’s definitely weird,” Moyers said. “We’ve been practicing, putting in plays and getting ready for everything, but we don’t know if we’re going to put it to use or when we might be able to put it to use. We’re all just making the most of what we can get right now. Even in drills, we’re making the most out of everything and keeping things competitive.”
Both Shiflet and Swartley said they’re happy “with whatever we can get” and are hopeful for a season eventually.
“Leading up to the season, we worked as hard as we would in any other season,” Riner said. “We’re just hoping to play and we are working toward the goal. That’s been our main focus the whole time.”
The Knights’ ability to stay sharp and not get distracted through unique circumstances is attributed to their approach.
Since the moment the team’s four current seniors first stepped on the floor at Turner Ashby, they’ve put in the work necessary to get the program back to its own level of expectations. Now, it’s paying off in a major way.
“They’re just wonderful kids,” Lovell said. “I look forward to coming to practice every day and just look forward to being around them as people more so than being around them as basketball players and helping them achieve their goals. They sort of have that old-school mentality and that’s what I love about them.”
