BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell did something during practice Thursday he hasn’t had to do all season – he ran wind sprints.
That’s because one of his players hit 20 consecutive free throws during the team’s last practice before Friday’s 48-41 victory over visiting Western Albemarle in the Region 3C tournament quarterfinals.
The player responsible for making her coach run was junior point guard Gracie Moyers, a 5-foot-1, second-team All-Valley selection. Moyers’ sharp shooting from the line continued Friday and helped carry TA (23-3) into Tuesday’s semifinals.
“It’s just something fun for us to do at practice,” Moyers said of her Thursday accomplishment. “We always emphasize our free throws.”
Moyers had two key steals and hit six straight free throws, all in one-and-one situations, in the final minute of the game as the Knights pulled away. They hit all 14 of their fourth-quarter free throws to rally from a 37-29 deficit to begin the fourth quarter and keep their season alive.
Junior forward Alyssa Swartley led the Knights with 13 points despite missing valuable minutes with foul trouble. Five-foot-8 sophomore Leah Kiracofe added 12 points and nine rebounds, and drew some key fouls under the boards late in the game.
“I just tried to get positioned right so I could get them behind me so I could jump and maybe get the over-the-back calls since they’re bigger than me,” Kiracofe said of the Warriors, who have four players who stand between 5-8 and 6-0; the tallest Knight is junior Becca Shiflet at 5-9. “I knew I had to be strong with it and hold on tight.”
The Knights were outrebounded 23-12 in the first half and trailed 20-19 at the break.
“I was a little frustrated with the number of offensive rebounds we gave up early,” said Lovell, who seemed no worse for wear after his extra workout the day before. “I thought, as the game wore on, we got better at that part.
“That’s one of the roles that Leah plays for us. She’s our best rebounder, our strongest rebounder.”
The Knights shot 2-of-10 from the field in the first quarter and Western Albemarle (13-11) led 13-4 after one, but the Knights’ shooting improved as the game went on.
Lovell put his team in a man-to-man press to begin the second quarter and applied a full-court press throughout the fourth. The constant pressure paid off as the Knights forced three Western turnovers in the first three minutes of the final frame and went on a 7-0 run to claw within 37-36 and force a Warriors timeout. Lovell credited assistant coaches Jeff Smith and Greg Smith for suggesting the fourth-quarter defensive change.
“It was at least three different presses that they threw out there,” said Warriors coach Kris Wright. “We had trouble getting the ball in.”
Despite being down by eight heading into the fourth, the Knights did not seem nervous and kept their composure.
“That’s one of the things I like about my team is they will and can battle through adversity,” Lovell said. “I thought our kids were just remarkable at how poised they were throughout all of that. They don’t really get too rattled.”
